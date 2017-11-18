Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Jelena are getting serious…

Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 17:36

We haven’t even come to terms with the fact that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have “reconnected”, and now we’re hearing that they’re getting serious fast. This is almost too much to take.

According to a source in the US, who blabbed to Entertainment Tonight, they are now “exclusive” - so they’re not interested in dating other people. 

Justin and Selena's relationship reaches the next level already... 

“They’re really happy and enjoying this time together. They’ve both grown a lot over the years and are excited to have reconnected,” the insider also reveals. 

And it sounds like they really have a chance at making it work this time because Justin’s winning over Selena’s squad. 

“Justin definitely had to prove himself to her friends to regain their trust and he’s doing a good job. Her friends have come around and can see that this time is different,” the source divulges. 

All this after Jelena were spotted kissing at an ice hockey match, we'll say it again... this is actually just too much! 

 

WATCH! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship is heating up...  

