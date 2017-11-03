Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Just as most Jelena shippers suspected after seeing them on a bunch of cosy outings recently, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly back together for good this time.

The couple are said to have reconnected after Selena's kidney transplant, with the medical issue causing the Sorry singer to realise just how much he still cares for his ex-girlfriend.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

“Selena and Justin are back together,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably - it wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin.

"But Selena always had feelings for Justin. Her friends want her to be cautious because she has been in such a good place post-surgery.”

This comes as a seperate source told TMZ that Selena had to be "won over" and follows reports that Justin's pastor, Carl Lentz, was instrumental in their reunion.

Getty

"He has been going to church every week and spends all his time with his pastor Carl Lentz - Carl has been encouraging 'reconciliation' between the two - to heal their friendship at least - and Justin basically has been asking her for her forgiveness this whole time.

An insider told The Sun: "He's really cleaned up his life majorly, they consider each other their one true love."

TMZ

The couple dated on and off from 2011 until 2015, with Justin reportedly having romanced Sofia Richie and Hailey Baldwin after their separation. The end of Selena's ten-month long relationship with The Weeknd was announced less than a week ago.

