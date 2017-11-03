Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

The former couple reunited after Selena's split from The Weeknd.

Friday, November 3, 2017 - 16:30

Just as most Jelena shippers suspected after seeing them on a bunch of cosy outings recently, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly back together for good this time.

The couple are said to have reconnected after Selena's kidney transplant, with the medical issue causing the Sorry singer to realise just how much he still cares for his ex-girlfriend.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

“Selena and Justin are back together,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably - it wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin.

"But Selena always had feelings for Justin. Her friends want her to be cautious because she has been in such a good place post-surgery.”

This comes as a seperate source told TMZ that Selena had to be "won over" and follows reports that Justin's pastor, Carl Lentz, was instrumental in their reunion.

Getty

"He has been going to church every week and spends all his time with his pastor Carl Lentz - Carl has been encouraging 'reconciliation' between the two - to heal their friendship at least - and Justin basically has been asking her for her forgiveness this whole time.

An insider told The Sun: "He's really cleaned up his life majorly, they consider each other their one true love."

TMZ

The couple dated on and off from 2011 until 2015, with Justin reportedly having romanced Sofia Richie and Hailey Baldwin after their separation. The end of Selena's ten-month long relationship with The Weeknd was announced less than a week ago. 

Let us know your thoughts with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Snoop Dogg attends the premiere for TBS&#039;s &#039;Drop The Mic&#039; and &#039;The Joker&#039;s Wild&#039; at The Highlight Room on October 11, 2017 in Los Angeles

Snoop Dogg Shares Album Cover Featuring Trump's Dead Body

It's About Time This Tentacle-Tastic Game Came To Nintendo Switch

Mark Strong Is Apparently In Line To Play The Villain In Shazam!

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Rapper Lil&#039; Kim attends the &#039;Can&#039;t Stop, Won&#039;t Stop: The Bad Boy Story&#039; Premiere at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City

Lil' Kim Takes Shots At Imitators On Comeback Single 'Took Us a Break'

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Scores Her First UK Number 1 Single

Twitter Employee Deleted Donald Trump's Account On Their Last Day At Work

10 Celebrities That Rebound Relationships Turned Out To Be The One

The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever

Sophie Kasaei Wears Baywatch Inspired Swimsuit For Spa Day With Chloe Ferry

Rupert Grint And Luke Pasqualino Play Never Have I Ever

Miguel in the &#039;Told You So&#039; music video

Miguel Releases 'Told You So' Video, Announces Album Release Date

Rihanna

New Music Round-Up: Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and More

Charlie Puth Admits He Secretly Dated Lea Michele

15 Super Witchy Lipsticks To Get Involved With This Winter

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

9 A-List Celebrities Who Are Super Fans Of The Kardashians

Nicki Minaj Links Up With Lil Uzi Vert On 'The Way Life Goes'

8 Reasons Why You're Getting Spots And How To Deal With Them

KJ Apa Opens Up About What Caused His Late Night Car Crash

More From Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Justin Bieber Planning To Win Selena Gomez Back After Her Split From The Weeknd?

Justin Bieber Leaves Selena Gomez's Home Wearing Same Hoodie As On Their 'Date' The Day Before

Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Were Spotted Hanging Out Together

The Real Meaning Behind 12 Of The Most Mysterious Celeb Tattoos

Justin Bieber son of god tattoo
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Proudly Flashed His New Tattoos - But Leaves Fans Divided

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Julia Michaels Are Dropping A 'Friends' Remix Tomorrow

Little Mix Register New Song With The Writers Behind Hits By Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Dating THIS Really Cute American Actress 

David Guetta Ft. Justin Bieber - 2U - Music Video
David Guetta

2U (Ft. Justin Bieber)

Justin Bieber Stans 'Havana' and Camila Cabello's Reaction Is Priceless

Justin Bieber's Manager Says His Breakdown Was 'Worse Than People Realised'

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Tweets Heartbreak Over Old Couple After Stephen Bear Split

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Bear For The Very First Time

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Ferne McCann Shares First Picture Of Baby Girl After Giving Birth A Week Early

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

Celebrity

12 TV Co-Stars Who Had Major Long Running Feuds

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Rebound Relationships Turned Out To Be The One

Sophie Kasaei Wears Baywatch Inspired Swimsuit For Spa Day With Chloe Ferry

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Shock Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Split