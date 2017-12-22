Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Reportedly In Couples Therapy After A Fight About Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly seeking the help of a couples therapist after becoming involved in an argument about Justin’s friendship with ex Hailey Baldwin.

The pair recently thrilled Jelena shippers by reigniting their relationship, but it appears that their reunion hasn’t been quite as smooth as most would’ve hoped.

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

According to TMZ, Justin and Selena have already come across problems in their relationship, with sources close to Hillsong Church claiming that his effort to be “open and honest” re being in contact with Hailey causing trouble.

This isn’t the first time the couple have stumbled across roadblocks in their relationship, with their decision to attend therapy sessions reportedly prompting mum Mandy Teefey to be hospitalised.

Getty

She was allegedly taken aback by the seriousness of Selena’s relationship with Justin, with an insider revealing she hadn’t realised that the pair of them were in the romance for the long haul.

Copyright [Copyright Getty]

Just to add more drama to the mix, there are now reports that Selena and her mum have unfollowed each other on Instagram, amid rumours that her extended family aren’t keen on their reignited relationship.