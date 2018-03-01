Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Reportedly 'Taking A Break' From Their Relationship

Because duh, it was never going to be that simple.

Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 12:37
Just when Jelena fans thought they could finally breathe a collective sigh of relief, reports have surfaced claiming that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have once again put the brakes on their renewed romance.

The couple had only made their reunion Instagram official on March 1st - when Sel took to the social-media platform to pen an emotional message to her "super cool" boyfriend on his 24th birthday. 

But hold your horses, because Justin and Selena aren’t quite as settled as most people expected. According to E! the couple have decided to “give each other some space” amid the constant media scrutiny into their relationship.

An insider claimed that the duo have been bickering recently, but hinted that their romance is far from over: "They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up'.

"However, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed," the source added. "They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other."

The duo haven't had the smoothest relationship of all time, with their latest reunion reportedly causing a bit of friction between Sel and mum Mandy Teefy - who, by the sounds of it, isn't exactly the most committed Jelena shipper the world has ever seen.

March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom.

March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom.

All in all, it sounds like this is just another chapter in the long, complicated, and ultimately very confusing Jelena saga.

Until next time, folks. 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

