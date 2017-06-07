Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Announces David Guetta Collaboration

Could this be the first single from a new Justin Bieber album?

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 10:26

Justin Bieber has announced a new collaboration with David Guetta, coming this Friday.

“New music. This Friday. Me and @davidguetta #2U,” Bieber wrote in a simple fashion on Twitter. It was a marked changed from his recent tweets, which have been a little unpredictable lately. Yesterday, Justin tweeted a series of almost-incomprehensible tweets about being willing to throw on any sports jerseys which looks cool (“I’m whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I’m Whack”), and that he does “enjoy sports!!”

[Getty]
Earlier this week, Bieber got fans speculating that he might be playing the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after tweeting…a list of names, with no context or pictures provided. Just six names. That’s it. “Elsa, Jasmine, Sara, Romee, Stella, Martha,” he wrote, before one Twitter user speculated that these are all names of Victoria’s Secret Angels, which could mean that Justin is playing this year's Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which airs in December. Equally, it could mean absolutely nothing at all. More information please, Justin.

Justin Bieber has featured on two songs in 2017, both of which went to Number One in a number of countries. He featured on the remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’, currently Number One in the UK, as well as DJ Khaled’s ‘I’m the One’, which also featured Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne. Justin Bieber is on incredible form right now.

WATCH KATY PERRY, JUSTIN BIEBER & MORE PERFORM AT ONE LOVE MANCHESTER BELOW:

At this point, we don’t know whether the new track with David Guetta, dropping on Friday, is the first single from a new Bieber project – it’s been two years since his brilliant fourth album, Purpose – or if Justin is just a featured artist on the new song.

Stay tuned for the track’s impending release this week.

In other news, Justin Bieber performed at Sunday’s (June 4) One Love Manchester benefit concert, organised and headlined by Ariana Grande, which raised over £2 million for the Emergency Manchester Fund. Read more about that incredible night here.

To donate from the UK, IRE & US, head to redcross.org.uk/love.

Gallery: Justin Bieber’s Best Music Video Moments

  • With the release of Justin Bieber’s new track ‘Cold Water’, we thought that this would be a good moment to take a look back at Bieber’s best music video moments to date. Enjoy!
    1 of 10
  • Check out when Biebs flat out SOCKED the kidnapper in the face in the ‘What Do You Mean’ video. BOOM.
    [YouTube]
    2 of 10
  • The ‘Where Are Ü Now’ video is full of incredible artwork. The amount of work that went into this video is really impressive, and here is just one of the cool artworks to feature:
    [YouTube]
    3 of 10
  • ‘Baby’ might be the most disliked video on YouTube EVER, but if we didn’t include Biebs’ beginnings on this we’d feel dirty. DIRTY.
    [YouTube]
    4 of 10
  • When Justin got to act alongside the ACTUAL Michael Madsen of ‘Reservoir Dogs’ fame in the ‘As Long As You Love Me’ video. Which is pretty legit.
    [YouTube]
    5 of 10
  • The dance routine in ‘Sorry’ is mesmerising, but we’re big fans of this sassy shot near the video’s end.
    [YouTube]
    6 of 10
  • ‘Love Yourself’ is a simple and very beautiful song, and the video is no different. Our favourite moment is at the end, when the other partner is finally dismissed with a note reading…
    [YouTube]
    7 of 10
  • Just CHECK the facial expression Nicki Minaj is directing at Bieber in the ‘Beauty And A Beat’ video:
    [YouTube]
    8 of 10
  • Back to the good old days with the ‘Never Say Never’ video and…LOOK HOW CUTE JUSTIN AND JADEN ARE HERE.
    [YouTube]
    9 of 10
  • Look at how happy Justin is to have Usher point at him in the ‘Somebody To Love’ video. Like…what more could you want? Right? It’s Usher! Being your mate!
    [YouTube]
    10 of 10

