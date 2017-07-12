Justin Bieber Called Sofia Richie ‘Gorgeous’ On Instagram And Fans Have A Million Thoughts On The Matter

When will celebrities learn that you can’t just go commenting on Instagram pictures without people freaking about it? Only Justin Bieber has done just that, and now all hell has broken loose.

The Purpose singer happened upon a pic of his former flame Sofia Richie, and thought he’d pretend that he was just a guy, looking at a picture of a girl he knows, wanting to tell her that she looks gorgeous.

So he did exactly that, writing,‘You are gorgeous’, before adding in a separate comment, ‘!!’, because after thoughts have feelings too.

Only fans weren’t exactly here for such a compliment, flooding the comments section with the snake emoji (which is really very 2016) and insisting that he’s actually talking about the pizza.

But thankfully there are a select few who can see the light, sticking up for JB and agreeing with him that Sofia is of course a ridiculously beautiful human.

One user wrote: “Justin can comment what he wants bc he's an adult and he knows what he do so the people that is saying annoying comments stop.”

Well we really couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

