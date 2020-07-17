Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Debunks Fake Email Claiming He’s Seeking Fans To Star In A New Music Video

He's urged his followers to be careful online

Friday, July 17, 2020 - 09:30

Justin Bieber has debunked a fake email claiming he’s inviting fans to star in a new music video.

In a screenshot posted on Instagram Stories, Justin shared the content of an email purported to be from his manager, Scooter Braun. The email alleges Justin's record label are seeking fans to play “a huge role” in the music video for a song called ‘Numerous Nights.’

Getty

A section of the email reads: “The video will take place in Toronto Ontario Canada on September 4th and 5th, 2020. 

“We typically offer around $10,000 for the appearance but if you have a different rate in mind then that is something that could certainly be discussed amongst all parties involved."

Instagram/JustinBieber

It continued with several details about the supposed video shoot: “If travel and hotel is needed to get you too [sic] and from the shoot then that expense will be covered by us and will not be deducted from your payout. 

“Hair, makeup, and wardrobe will be done on set and will require approximately two hours before shooting to be completed."

Justin warned fans about the fraudulent email in a text post, writing: “If you have received a message regarding a music video that looks like the previous story post it is NOT REAL! PLEASE BE CAREFUL THERE ARE CREEPS OUT THERE.”

Instagram/JustinBieber

His latest album, Changes, was released in February 2020. There’s been no word on any upcoming album releases from Justin’s team and no suggestion he's ever recorded a track called ‘Numerous Nights'.

