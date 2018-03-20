Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Declares 'Pimples Are In' After Sharing Acne Selfie On Instagram

The 'Sorry' singer ain't sorry about his pimples.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, March 23, 2018 - 09:38

Justin Bieber just got hella relatable on Instagram after sharing a candid pimple video on his stories.

Proving that it's not just us muggles who are prone to a bad skin day or two, the Biebs pointed to the pimples on his forehead. Hallelujah, he is human after all.

Taking to the social platform on Thursday, he captioned the story with three simple words: "Pimples are in."

Yaaas! You really should go and love yourself, despite what might be perceived as flaws.

Instagram/JustinBieber

Justin's clip is a welcomed reminder that nobody is perfect and it's particularly refreshing given the pressure to look, well, perfect on social media.

The video comes just a few days after his ex, Selena Gomez, posted a big fat FU to society's impossible definition of flawless beauty with a sweet video montage.

She wrote: "The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern women in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self-consciousness, and self-hatred as she fulfills society's impossible definition of endless beauty," quoting Naomi Wolf's 1990 feminist work.

The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails. 🌈💜

While the pair are reported to be taking a break rn, their like-minded thoughts on saying to hell with 'perfection' has got us thinking they're perf for each other. 

C'mon guys, it's meant to be!

