Justin Bieber

Fans Notice Something Unexpected On Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Instagram Accounts

But she's got the ring, so surely that's more important...?

Wednesday, July 11, 2018 - 09:56

Justin Bieber might’ve penned a gushing Instagram post about Hailey Baldwin being the love of his life but it turns out there's a good reason why she wasn't tagged in the image; he doesn't actually follow her. 

When news first broke of their engagement, a bunch of people scoured their throwback pictures and old interviews to piece together clues about how the singer and model were always meant to be together.

That’s when fans noticed something interesting on their Instagram profiles. While Hailey is following the 24-year-old, she – for unknown reasons - hasn’t made the cut when it comes to the 91 select people he follows back. 

That’s right, alongside Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner, and Drake – the only Hailey that Justin receives updates on is the one he isn’t planning on spending the rest of his life with: Steinfeld.

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Of course, not following someone on Instagram isn’t the crime of the century and obviously has no reflection on the strength of their relationship behind closed doors, but some fans still find the whole thing quite surprising.  

“Ok social media isn’t everything.... but like.... how is Hailey Baldwin engaged to Justin Bieber if he doesn’t even follow her on Instagram smh,” one person said, as another declared that it was a “weird” turn of events. 

Others have jumped to some incredible conclusions, with a third person declaring: “Justin Bieber’s engaged to Hailey Baldwin. Justin Bieber does not follow Hailey Baldwin. Justin Bieber does not follow me. I am engaged to Justin Bieber."

Logic. 

