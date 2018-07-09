Fans Notice Something Unexpected On Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Instagram Accounts

Justin Bieber might’ve penned a gushing Instagram post about Hailey Baldwin being the love of his life but it turns out there's a good reason why she wasn't tagged in the image; he doesn't actually follow her.

When news first broke of their engagement, a bunch of people scoured their throwback pictures and old interviews to piece together clues about how the singer and model were always meant to be together.

Getty

That’s when fans noticed something interesting on their Instagram profiles. While Hailey is following the 24-year-old, she – for unknown reasons - hasn’t made the cut when it comes to the 91 select people he follows back.

That’s right, alongside Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner, and Drake – the only Hailey that Justin receives updates on is the one he isn’t planning on spending the rest of his life with: Steinfeld.

Of course, not following someone on Instagram isn’t the crime of the century and obviously has no reflection on the strength of their relationship behind closed doors, but some fans still find the whole thing quite surprising.

“Ok social media isn’t everything.... but like.... how is Hailey Baldwin engaged to Justin Bieber if he doesn’t even follow her on Instagram smh,” one person said, as another declared that it was a “weird” turn of events.

Justin Bieber just announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin on Instagram but he didn’t tag her and he DOES NOT EVEN FOLLOW HER HDHSHSHAHSHSH pic.twitter.com/WtmpuBYKOH — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 9, 2018

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged but he doesn’t follow her on Instagram and that confuses/bothers me. — Jessica Warren (@jesswarrenx) July 10, 2018

how are justin bieber and hailey baldwin ‘bout to be engaged but he don’t even follow her back on the gram??????? — lex (@itslexijune) July 9, 2018

Others have jumped to some incredible conclusions, with a third person declaring: “Justin Bieber’s engaged to Hailey Baldwin. Justin Bieber does not follow Hailey Baldwin. Justin Bieber does not follow me. I am engaged to Justin Bieber."

Logic.