Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Fans Troll Selena Gomez's Assistant For Confirming Jelena Is Dead

Selena Gomez is with The Weeknd now guys.

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 16:52

It seems a few Justin Bieber fans have been totally ignoring the fact that his ex girlfriend, Selena Gomez has been happily dating The Weeknd for almost a year now.

What do we mean? Well it seems a few die-hard Jelena fans are still totally holding out for a reunion, and the same fans have been srsly trolling Selena's right-hand woman for trying to tell them otherwise.

Get all the Gossip on the Fetish singer in Selena Gomez: Uncovered...

Yep, we hate to break it to you but just like the old Taylor Swift, Jelena is DEAD and Selena's personal assistant (in true old Taylor style) was kind enough to confirm that the pair are never ever getting back together. Like, ever.

Theresa Mingus took to her Instagram to share a sweet snap of Sel with her current bae, along with the caption: "In an industry that’s so hard to be loyal and love, these two made it happen."

Instagram/tmarie247

Cute right? Well no, not according to Jelena hopefuls, but what really got them going was the fact that Theresa liked a comment that said "NEVEERRRR!!" in reply to one asking when the pair will get back together.

That's when some fans took Justin's 'Never Say Never' tune to the next level and started trolling her other unrelated Instagram posts.

Instagram/tmarie247

A few comments hinted that Selena Gomez and The Weekend's (aka Abel Tesfaye) relationship is all for show, while others literally just quoted Bieber's famous lyric.

Come on guys, we all know Sel got sick of that same old love, Jelena is so 2012.

Latest News

Lana Del Rey's 'White Mustang' Video Is A Sultry Ride

Fifth Harmony Recreate The 'He Like That' Video Live and It's Amazing

12 Times Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson Have Already Been The Cutest Celeb Couple Going

Ferne McCann Insists There's 'Absolutely No Way' Her Baby Will Ever Appear On TOWIE

Is Blac Chyna Working On A Debut Rap Album?

Justin Bieber Fans Troll Selena Gomez's Assistant For Confirming Jelena Is Dead

12 Reasons John Legend Blew Us Away On His Darkness And Light Tour In London

Gigi Hadid Loves A Bit Of Zayn Malik's Chicken And Sweetcorn Pie

Um, Harry Styles Covered 'Wild Thoughts' and It's Unbelievable

PewDiePie Issues Apology Video For Using Racist Slur In Online Stream

Is This Solid Proof That Stephanie Davis Is Dating Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment?

Game-Changing Apps Every Beauty Obsessed Human Should Download Now

Stardew Valley

This Game Is A Mix Of Harry Potter, Studio Ghibli And Stardew Valley And You'll Want To Play It Right Now

OMG - Kesha Is Headlining Her Own Show In London In November

15 Celeb Fashion Stylists You Need To Start Following On Instagram Right Now

Grool, The First Teaser For The Mean Girls Musical Is Here

Love Island's Montana Brown Is Joining MTV News As A Weekly Presenter!

Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia

Fergie and Nicki Minaj Unveil Incredible 'You Already Know' Music Video

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Share A Kissing Selfie And It's Cute AF

More From Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Fans Troll Selena Gomez's Assistant For Confirming Jelena Is Dead

'Despacito' Ties Mariah Carey's 21-Year Record For Longest American Number One

Selena Gomez’s Instagram Got Hacked With Justin Bieber Nudes

New Music Friday - 18th August 2017
Justin Bieber

New Music Out This Week (18th August 2017)

Music

Justin Bieber Drops Another Banger With BloodPop's 'Friends'

Little Mix
Music

New Music Round-Up: Little Mix, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus & More

Music

Are Cheryl And Justin Bieber Collaborating On New Music Together?

Music

Has Justin Bieber Just Revealed the Title of His New Single?

Celebrity

Justin Bieber Just Got Turned Down By A Girl On Instagram And She Wants Everyone To Know

Celebrity

Justin Bieber Stops By Church Event With Exes Selena Gomez And Hailey Baldwin

Music

Despacito Becomes The Most Watched Video In YouTube History

Music

Justin Bieber Takes To Instagram To Address His Decision To Cancel The Remainder Of The Purpose World Tour

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has A Stern Word For Haters Who Called Out Her Stained Bed Sheet

TV Shows

Gaz Beadle Explains Why He Was 'Acting Single' In The New Series Of Geordie Shore

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Explains The Zero Geordies Policy For Her Wedding To John Noble

Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Says It's 'Not The Right Time' For Her And Boyfriend Joel Corry To Settle Down

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Discusses One Thing She Really Hates In The Bedroom

MTV Breaks Wants YOU To Join Us At MTV EMA 2017 In London

Charlotte Crosby Hits Out At 'Rank, Fake Girl' In Seriously Cryptic Twitter Post

Is This Solid Proof That Stephanie Davis Is Dating Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment?

Little Mix Come Clean About Why They Always Wear Leotards On Stage

Zayn Malik Has Told The World He ‘Never Really Spoke To Harry Styles’ During His One Direction Days