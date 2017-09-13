Justin Bieber Fans Troll Selena Gomez's Assistant For Confirming Jelena Is Dead

It seems a few Justin Bieber fans have been totally ignoring the fact that his ex girlfriend, Selena Gomez has been happily dating The Weeknd for almost a year now.

What do we mean? Well it seems a few die-hard Jelena fans are still totally holding out for a reunion, and the same fans have been srsly trolling Selena's right-hand woman for trying to tell them otherwise.

Yep, we hate to break it to you but just like the old Taylor Swift, Jelena is DEAD and Selena's personal assistant (in true old Taylor style) was kind enough to confirm that the pair are never ever getting back together. Like, ever.

Theresa Mingus took to her Instagram to share a sweet snap of Sel with her current bae, along with the caption: "In an industry that’s so hard to be loyal and love, these two made it happen."

Cute right? Well no, not according to Jelena hopefuls, but what really got them going was the fact that Theresa liked a comment that said "NEVEERRRR!!" in reply to one asking when the pair will get back together.

That's when some fans took Justin's 'Never Say Never' tune to the next level and started trolling her other unrelated Instagram posts.

A few comments hinted that Selena Gomez and The Weekend's (aka Abel Tesfaye) relationship is all for show, while others literally just quoted Bieber's famous lyric.

Come on guys, we all know Sel got sick of that same old love, Jelena is so 2012.