Justin Bieber Got A Huge Neck Tattoo And Fans Think There’s A Hidden Meaning

Justin Bieber has an enormous new tattoo to add to his collection and fans think there’s a hidden meaning behind the design.

The singer took to Instagram to share a close-up shot of what looks like a laurel wreath inked across his collarbone. According to the internet, the symbolism of this particular choice directly relates back to what’s going on in his personal life.

Instagram/JustinBieber

According to an article from Old Dominion University, laurel wreaths are featured in the New Testament and are typically described as a “victor’s crown” given to those who “persevere.”

It’s fair to say that Justin has overcome his fair share of hurdles in recent years, so this particular choice of inking probably has a lot of emotional resonance for him.

Getty

In a recent Instagram post teasing his new musical era, Justin discussed his ongoing battle with mental health.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through. I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me.”

In his YouTube Originals documentary, he expanded on this point: "Being human is challenging for everybody. We're all struggling to some degree. We all have our individual pains, and fears and anxieties, worries…

“My life is changing a lot. Getting married. Getting back to the studio. Talking about getting married and the process and just being creative in this new chapter. Being happy about what I'm doing. Being in a good headspace. A better headspace."

Top marks to whoever designed this tattoo.