Justin Bieber Has Been Banned From Performing In China

Bad news for Chinese Beliebers as the People's Republic of China has just announced its decision to ban Justin Bieber from performing on the mainlaind because of his 'bad behaviour.'

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture are citing their desire to 'purify' the country's entertainment industry as the reason why he won't be able to perform in China for the time being, but also suggested that by improving his behaviour in the future, JB might be able to earn back the right to visit as a performer.

Justin won't actually have to cancel any gigs as a result of this as it seems the ban was already in place when his Asia tour due to begin in September was booked. However, fans have just found out the reasoning why there aren't any Chinese tour dates after the Beijing culture bureau's website responded to a question about it.

“Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer,” the bureau said in a statement you can read in full here.

“As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviours, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public.”

While Justin has indeed been involved in notable controversies that range from weeing in a mop buck in a restaurant, to fights with paparazzi to a police arrest for a reported DUI, he has spoken out about how he trying to clean up his act over the past couple of years. In the past few months he's been out visiting sick fans in hospital and also offered up his services to perform at the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester terrorist attacks.

Still, JB isn't the only artist being censored by mainland China. Placebo have had to cancel a September performance at Shanghai's Summer Sonic Festival thanks to a lifetime ban earnt by their decision to post a picture of the Dalai Lama on the band's Instagram account.

The Chinese leadership consider the Nobel Peace Prize-winning monk and spiritual leader of Tibet to be a dangerous separatist.

