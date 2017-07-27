Justin Bieber Hits A Photographer By Accident With His Truck After Church

Justin Bieber found himself caught up in a road accident yesterday (July 26), after accidentally hitting a paparazzi with his truck after attending a church service.

The singer was clearly apologetic about the whole situation, staying behind to make sure the man was okay and not seriously injured as he clutched his leg.

Splash News

Biebs had just come out of the Hillsong Church in Los Angeles when it occurred, with it reported by local news sites that Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were also in attendance, though not involved in the incident.

The drama unfolded when Bieber was reversing his car out of his parking spot and trying to turn right, when the photographer found himself on the ground.

Splash News

Justin was then seen checking on the man to see if he was injured, later explaining to police the situation as an ambulance made its way onto the scene.

Police have told press that no one was arrested and that there was no criminal activity involved, and with no life threatening injuries the man should make a full recovery.

Phew!

