Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Hits A Photographer By Accident With His Truck After Church

The singer was trying to leave the venue when he found himself at the centre of quite the dramatic scenes.

Lucy Bacon
Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 10:46

Justin Bieber found himself caught up in a road accident yesterday (July 26), after accidentally hitting a paparazzi with his truck after attending a church service.

The singer was clearly apologetic about the whole situation, staying behind to make sure the man was okay and not seriously injured as he clutched his leg.

Splash News

Biebs had just come out of the Hillsong Church in Los Angeles when it occurred, with it reported by local news sites that Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were also in attendance, though not involved in the incident.

The drama unfolded when Bieber was reversing his car out of his parking spot and trying to turn right, when the photographer found himself on the ground.

Splash News

Justin was then seen checking on the man to see if he was injured, later explaining to police the situation as an ambulance made its way onto the scene.

Police have told press that no one was arrested and that there was no criminal activity involved, and with no life threatening injuries the man should make a full recovery.

Phew!

Justin Bieber Accidentally Hit A Photographer After Attending A Church Service

  • Splash News
    1 of 12
  • Splash News
    2 of 12
  • Splash News
    3 of 12
  • Splash News
    4 of 12
  • Splash News
    5 of 12
  • Splash News
    6 of 12
  • Splash News
    7 of 12
  • Splash News
    8 of 12
  • Splash News
    9 of 12
  • Splash News
    10 of 12
  • Splash News
    11 of 12
  • Splash News
    12 of 12

Catch up on all of the celeb news you need in your life right now >>>

Latest News

Stormi Bree and Lucky Blue Smith welcome a baby girl together.

Lucky Blue Smith And Stormi Bree Welcome Baby Girl And Give Her Quite The Unusual Name

Oh look, here&#039;s a nice pic of Robert Pattinson for your eyeballs to enjoy.

Robert Pattinson Got Expelled From School For Selling Porn Mags

Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, The xx and More All Receive 2017 Mercury Prize Nominations

The Sims 4

The Sims 4 Is Coming To Consoles! Here Are All The New Features

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal

Megan McKenna Declares Her Love For Pete Wicks After Proving Relationship Is Back ON

Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Cutest Dedication To Liam Hemsworth On Instagram

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari reveals her engagement to Dylan Siggers is off in brand new Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Sick Trolls Faked Her Sister's Death On Social Media

Ferne McCann Goes Make-Up Free As She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Justin Bieber was involved in a traffic accident after attending a church service.

Justin Bieber Hits A Photographer By Accident With His Truck After Church

Joe Jonas, Cameron Dallas, Khalid and More Star in Charli XCX's 'Boys' Video

Harry Styles Has The World's Most Handsome Chin And Eyes According To Science

Zayn Malik Reveals He Slept On Nothing But A Mattress For Six Months As He Addresses His Anxiety Battle

Charlotte Crosby Shares Footage Of Sleeping Stephen Bear On Dubai Break

Donald Trump transgender ban military laverne cox

Laverne Cox, Caitlyn Jenner Lead Celeb Outrage At Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

Toxic Britney Spears GIFs

Signs You’re In A Toxic Friendship

Selena Gomez Releases Her 'Fetish' Video and It's Amazing

14 Celebs Who Have Totally Trolled Other Celebrities On Social Media

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture

Vicky Pattison's Ann Summers Underwear Collab Is Here And You're Going To Want It All

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West ‘Expecting Third Child Via Surrogate’

GIF about friendship

In Defense of the Internet Friend

More From Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber was involved in a traffic accident after attending a church service.
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Hits A Photographer By Accident With His Truck After Church

Justin Bieber Accidentally Hit A Photographer After Attending A Church Service

Music

Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining 'Purpose' Tour Dates

Celebrity

Is Justin Bieber Mentoring Cruz Beckham To Become The Next Pop Superstar?

Music

Justin Bieber Has Been Banned From Performing In China

Music

'Despacito' Overtakes 'Sorry' to Become the Most Streamed Song of All Time

Music

Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix and Vic Mensa Join Justin Bieber on Tour

Celebrity

Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Emotional Children's Hospital Visit

Celebrity

Justin Bieber In Fresh Law Troubles After Being Stopped By Police While Driving

Celebrity

Justin Bieber Called Sofia Richie ‘Gorgeous’ On Instagram And Fans Have A Million Thoughts On The Matter

Travel

Justin Bieber Is Boosting Puerto Rican Tourism

5 Things We Loved About Justin Bieber At BST Hyde Park

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear

11 Reality Stars Who've Dished The Very Real Dirt On The Shows That Made Them Famous

Celebrity

Love Island's Muggy Mike Goes Full On Savage While Trolling Montana Brown's Instagram Live

Celebrity

7 Celebrities Who Dared To Date A Civilian

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Gets Seriously Emotional About Her Friendship With Ferne McCann

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Reveals That She And Stephen Bear "Hated" Celebs Go Dating

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Just Posted The Most Hilarious Video Of Max Morley

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Sam Bentham Has Gone Down A *Very* Different Career Route

Music

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 | Event Info

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Zayn Malik Reveals He Slept On Nothing But A Mattress For Six Months As He Addresses His Anxiety Battle