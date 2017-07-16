Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber In Fresh Law Troubles After Being Stopped By Police While Driving

The pop star was "calm and cooperative" after the cops allegedly caught him driving while using his phone

Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 12:05

Justin Bieber is in trouble with the law again – after allegedly driving while holding his phone.

The Canadian pop star has a well documented past involving bad behaviour and has previously been arrested for drag racing and Driving Under the Influence.

On Saturday it was reported that he was pulled over by cops after being spotted driving around with his phone in his hand.

US news site TMZ broke the news – with a photo of Biebs being handed a citation for using his phone while driving - although it is unclear if he was texting or actually on the phone.

However in a sign of how much he has matured in recent years, the Sorry singer was said to have been “calm and cooperative” when he was stopped by the police.

Fines for driving while using a phone in Los Angeles tend to be approximately $162 (£124).

Considering Justin is reportedly worth over £170 million, he would probably find the fine the equivalent of loose change.

