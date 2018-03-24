Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash

Justin Bieber’s been in a car accident! But actually, there is no need to worry - it wasn’t a serious incident. Phew!

Justin was driving his Mercedes-Benz G-Class (which, if you haven’t seen it, is basically like a monster truck) along Sunset Boulevard just before 9pm last night when he was rear ended by another driver in a Range Rover.

While you're here check out That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode...

Police attended the scene after they were alerted by one of the vehicles’ onboard OnStar system (we had to Google it, it's a communications system that does stuff like Sat-Nav directions and on-board security, appaz).

Copyright/Getty

The cops hung around while Justin (who was reportedly in the car alone) and the other driver swapped details, but according to TMZ they didn’t even take a report. That’s how much of a minor thing it was.

TMZ’s sources also claim that no-one was injured in the minor smash, which is obviously good to hear.

Press play on the very funny That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode... [uuid:8dcc12c2-2740-4786-ba9e-fdf4381464af/That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode (706391) - vimn_show_video]