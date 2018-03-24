Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash

The police got involved, but thankfully no one was hurt in the crash involving Justin and another driver

Saturday, March 24, 2018 - 13:08

Justin Bieber’s been in a car accident! But actually, there is no need to worry - it wasn’t a serious incident. Phew! 

Justin was driving his Mercedes-Benz G-Class (which, if you haven’t seen it, is basically like a monster truck) along Sunset Boulevard just before 9pm last night when he was rear ended by another driver in a Range Rover. 

While you're here check out That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode... 

Police attended the scene after they were alerted by one of the vehicles’ onboard OnStar system (we had to Google it, it's a communications system that does stuff like Sat-Nav directions and on-board security, appaz).

Copyright/Getty

The cops hung around while Justin (who was reportedly in the car alone) and the other driver swapped details, but according to TMZ they didn’t even take a report. That’s how much of a minor thing it was. 

TMZ’s sources also claim that no-one was injured in the minor smash, which is obviously good to hear. 

Press play on the very funny That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode... [uuid:8dcc12c2-2740-4786-ba9e-fdf4381464af/That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode (706391) - vimn_show_video]

Latest News

Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
Celebrities who&#039;ve totally owned their spots
Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows new neon green hair on Instagram
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Has Neon Green Hair Now
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash
Sophie Kasaei reveals she feared for her life during robbery
Sophie Kasaei: ‘My Life Flashed Before My Eyes During Robbery’
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner’s First Selfies With Stormi Are Literally The Cutest Thing Ever
Travel
Is This the Ultimate App for Aeroplane Passengers?
9 Classic Charlotte Crosby Moments That Made Us Go Same
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
New Music Round-Up: Shawn Mendes, George Ezra, David Guetta
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Gifts Us Funk-Fuelled New Track 'Lost In Japan'
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Response To Michael Jackson Comparisons Is As Legendary As Him
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Is Apparently 'Furious' With Liam For Admitting To Struggles In Their Relationship
Your Instagram Feed Is Going To Be Chronological Again
Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Justin Bieber Declares 'Pimples Are In' After Sharing Acne Selfie On Instagram
Botswana Safari
7 Reasons Why Zimbabwe & Botswana Are Must Visit 2018 Destinations
Disneyland Paris Marvel Summer
11 Awesome Things We Learned About The Disneyland Paris Marvel Summer of Super Heroes
8 Celebs Who Got Real About Body Hair
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Ex On The Beach's Charlotte Hughes Feels "Cringy" After Zach Tull And Sam Lonsdale Kick Off Over Her - EXCLUSIVE

More From Justin Bieber

Celebrities who&#039;ve totally owned their spots
Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash
Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Justin Bieber Declares 'Pimples Are In' After Sharing Acne Selfie On Instagram
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
This Is How Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Dealing With Their Latest Split
The Reason Behind Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez's Latest Split Might Surprise You
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Reportedly 'Taking A Break' From Their Relationship
Selena Gomez Posted A Seriously Cute Birthday Message For Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber
Is Justin Bieber Preparing To Launch His Own Clothing Brand?
Selena Gomez’s Mum 'Isn’t Happy' That She’s Back With Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Was Reportedly Supposed to Record 'For You'
Justin Bieber's First Instagram Photo Of 2018 Is A Shirtless Snap Because Why Not

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Justin Bieber Declares 'Pimples Are In' After Sharing Acne Selfie On Instagram
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Response To Michael Jackson Comparisons Is As Legendary As Him
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Is Apparently 'Furious' With Liam For Admitting To Struggles In Their Relationship
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Has Totally Transformed Her Look With A Full On Fringe
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Zayn Malik Debuts Bleach Blonde Hair
Zayn Malik Has Gone Peroxide Blonde As He Debuts Drastic Image Transformation
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash
Sophie Kasaei reveals she feared for her life during robbery
Sophie Kasaei: ‘My Life Flashed Before My Eyes During Robbery’
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner’s First Selfies With Stormi Are Literally The Cutest Thing Ever
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence