Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Is Helping End Racism

The Biebs is using his voice to preach equality to his 91 million Instagram followers

Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 13:53

Justin Bieber is using his voice to help stamp out racism.

The Crown Prince of Pop has been left distressed by recent events in America – which have included white supremacists organising a disturbing march through Charlottesville earlier this summer.

The march harkened back to a dark time in history that the vast majority of people thought had been consigned to history.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, The Biebs gave his full support to the Black Lives Matter movement and offered his help to end racism once and for all.

I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it's a real thing and it's more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.. we are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL.

'I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it's a real thing and it's more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime,' he wrote.

‘We are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL,’ he added.

