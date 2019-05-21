Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Is Launching A Deodorant And Here’s What Makes It Special

We've always wondered what he smells like...

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 09:59

Justin Bieber has announced that he’s diving into the beauty industry by confirming the launch of his very own deodorant.

The singer is teaming up with brand Schmidt to formulate a vegan, cruelty-free product called ‘Here + Now’ that is scheduled set to hit shelves later this year. 

Getty

In a statement, CEO Michael Cammarata said: “Schmidt’s started as a name, and it’s become more of a movement. We’ve proved natural does work. We don’t limit availability. 

He added: “We’re able to make natural products accessible. I think the partnership with Justin really shows the brand extends beyond a niche.”

Justin is said to have helped in the design of the label artwork, with People claiming that he has also had a direct influence on the formula of the scent itself.

ready for Here + Now… new collab coming this Fall with @schmidtsnaturals

“It’s more than just a deodorant; it’s a lifestyle and a connection to those around you,” Michael told the site. “It’s about the small, but intentional choices we make every day that help us to lead happier and healthier lives, mentally and physically.”

With Justin’s ethos of 2019 being about wellness and mental health, he’s also said to be impressed by the company’s commitment to using natural ingredients in their products.

Tumblr

The Schmidt team have also promised that more celebrity collabs are in the works, with the company being expected to unveil hemp-oil and CBD varieties in the coming months.

Will you be buying Justin’s deodorant?

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Khloe Kardashian Debuts Pink Hair At The Launch Of Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line
Justin Bieber Is Launching A Deodorant And Here’s What Makes It Special
Why Does Kim Kardashian Have Beef With Fast Food Chain ‘Jack In The Box’?
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Madison Beer
Watch Madison Beer’s Stunning MTV PUSH Performance Of ‘Hurts Like Hell’ Live At Tape London
Sophie Turner Reveals Why She And Joe Jonas Once Broke Up For 24 Hours
Charlotte Crosby opens up about filming The Charlotte Show
Charlotte Crosby Flaunts Smaller Chest After Having Her Implants Removed
Lil Halima - MTV PUSH Live at Tape London
Watch Lil Halima’s Extraterrestrial Performance Of ‘Take Me To Your Planet’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Ariana Grande Visits NASA Space Station And Fans Already Have Their Theories
Khloe Kardashian Recreates One Of Kylie Jenner’s Most Iconic Instagram Posts
James Charles Posts Lengthy Video Responding To All Of Tati Westbrook’s Claims
Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan Reacts to Charlotte Crosby’s “Insane” Birthday Celebrations
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian Reveals Biblical Name of Fourth Child, Psalm West
New Music Round-up: Lewis Capaldi, Halsey, Tyler The Creator & More
Aaron Chalmers Finds It ‘Weird’ That People Comment About His Relationship With Marnie Simpson On Pictures Of Girlfriend Talia Oatway
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Kylie Jenner And BFF Anastasia Just Got The Cutest Set Of Matching Tattoos
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson

More From Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Is Launching A Deodorant And Here’s What Makes It Special
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
I Don't Care
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Lyric Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
I Don't Care (Lyric Video)
Shawn Mendes Weighs In On Whether He Could Beat Justin Bieber In A Fight
Justin Bieber Joins Forces With YouTube For A Mystery Top Secret Project
Fans Accuse Justin Bieber Of Lipsyncing During Coachella Performance
Justin Bieber To ‘Save The Earth’ With The Help Of Some Huge Hollywood Names
Justin Bieber Confirms Hailey Baldwin Is The Biggest Belieber On The Entire Planet
Justin Bieber’s April Fools' Day Pregnancy Hoax Sparks Fan Backlash
Justin Bieber Slams Fan Who Said He Married Hailey To Get Back At Selena Gomez
Justin Bieber Has Revealed The Real Reason Why We Haven’t Had Any New Music
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber Tried To Prank Hailey Baldwin And It Went Hilariously Wrong

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby opens up about filming The Charlotte Show
Charlotte Crosby Flaunts Smaller Chest After Having Her Implants Removed
Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Khloe Kardashian Debuts Pink Hair At The Launch Of Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line
Sophie Turner Reveals Why She And Joe Jonas Once Broke Up For 24 Hours
Justin Bieber Is Launching A Deodorant And Here’s What Makes It Special
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan Reacts to Charlotte Crosby’s “Insane” Birthday Celebrations
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Life
Halsey Responds To Buzzfeed Article About Her Sexuality: ‘Sorry I’m Not Gay Enough For You’
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother