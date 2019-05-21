Justin Bieber Is Launching A Deodorant And Here’s What Makes It Special

Justin Bieber has announced that he’s diving into the beauty industry by confirming the launch of his very own deodorant.

The singer is teaming up with brand Schmidt to formulate a vegan, cruelty-free product called ‘Here + Now’ that is scheduled set to hit shelves later this year.

In a statement, CEO Michael Cammarata said: “Schmidt’s started as a name, and it’s become more of a movement. We’ve proved natural does work. We don’t limit availability.

He added: “We’re able to make natural products accessible. I think the partnership with Justin really shows the brand extends beyond a niche.”

Justin is said to have helped in the design of the label artwork, with People claiming that he has also had a direct influence on the formula of the scent itself.

“It’s more than just a deodorant; it’s a lifestyle and a connection to those around you,” Michael told the site. “It’s about the small, but intentional choices we make every day that help us to lead happier and healthier lives, mentally and physically.”

With Justin’s ethos of 2019 being about wellness and mental health, he’s also said to be impressed by the company’s commitment to using natural ingredients in their products.

The Schmidt team have also promised that more celebrity collabs are in the works, with the company being expected to unveil hemp-oil and CBD varieties in the coming months.

