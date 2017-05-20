Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Is Over-sharing His Painful Eye Infection

Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 13:42

Justin Bieber got a nasty eye infection – and he wanted to make sure EVERYBODY knew about it.

The Canadian Prince of Pop took to Instagram to reveal he was suffering with conjunctivitis.

Instagram
And he decided to update fans about the condition FIVE times.

“My left eye has conjunctivitis,” the star wrote as he shared a photo of himself looking blankly at the camera.

A second image showed the camera zoom in slightly, with JB writing the same caption.

This eye has conjunctivitis

This eye has conjunctivitis

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Zooming in further, he wrote: “This eye has conjunctivitis”.

He then shared two black and white images of the painful eye, writing: “You can see it better here,” and then simply: “Conjunctivitis”.

The condition is often sparked by allergies and causes inflammation of the outermost layer of the white part of the eye and the inner surface of the eyelid.

Instagram
Fans were a little grossed out by the oversharing and flooded JB’s comment section with reactions.

“Dude wtf is that ...? Lol must be coz of ure contact lenses or sumin,” one fan wrote.

Another typed: “Bieber take care of the eye.”

While others wished the Beibs a speedy recovery, with one writing: “Hope it gets better as soon as possible.”

