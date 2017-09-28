Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Isn't Being Coy About How Much He Wants A Girlfriend

He could take her places she ain't never been before.

Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 09:51

It sounds like Justin Bieber of sick of living the bachelor lifestyle after revealing that there's nothing he wants more rn than to be chilling by the fire eating fondue with a special someone. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The singer confessed his deepest desire during a fan Q&A in honour of Australia's Make-A-Wish foundation.

When prompted if there was anything he'd like to change in his life rn, Justin admitted that the prospect of eternal singledom sounds more than a little bit lonely.

"I want to, honestly, find a girlfriend," Justin confessed. 

Getty

Naturally everyone burst out laughing at Justin's totally unexpected dilemma. "Why is that funny?" he asked with a laugh. "I seriously want a girlfriend. Dead serious."

It sounds like Justin is keen to get serious with said girl, adding that he can see himself getting hitched in no time. "I want to get married!" Justin continued. "Not right now, but, like, soon."

Ooh.

Can you hear that sound? It's only the footsteps of a hundred thousand Beliebers rushing to ask him out on a date. Good luck, folks. 

 

 

 

 

