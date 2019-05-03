Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Joins Forces With YouTube For A Mystery Top Secret Project

What could this be!?

Friday, May 3, 2019 - 10:03

Justin Bieber has teamed up with YouTube on a top secret project that’s slated to be released in 2020.

There are literally no details about what this project might involve, but the company’s chief business officer, Robert Kyncl, has already pointed out that it “promises to be one of the most talked-about YouTube originals ever.”

Getty

The 25-year-old has the platform to thank for his incredible global success, having caught the eye of manager Scooter Braun back in 2008 through covering songs including Chris Brown’s 'With You' and Justin Timberlake’s 'Cry Me a River.'

Even though Justin has taken a bit of a step back from singing in recent months, he did make a welcome return to the stage during Ariana Grande’s headliner set at Coachella. 

Getty

At the time, a source told People that the performance marked a huge step in his mental health recovery: “It was a big deal for Justin. He hasn’t performed in a long time. He was very excited though and felt even better after. He loved reconnecting with his fans.”

Getty

The same source added that he’s “slowly” getting back to normal: “He is feeling much better mentally and more like himself. It seems like he is slowly getting back to feeling normal. He and [wife] Hailey [Baldwin] had an amazing weekend in Palm Springs.”

With Justin currently being the number one most-followed music artist on YouTube, we have a funny feeling this secret project is going to be an overnight success.

 

7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He's One Big Student Style Guide
