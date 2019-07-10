Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can't Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin

Do they have something to share?

Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 09:25

Justin Bieber has penned the cutest caption about his future with wife Hailey Baldwin before revealing that he can’t wait for them to start a family together. 

The singer took to Instagram with a picture of the couple snuggling up together at Disneyland before imagining himself taking their future daughter to the same amusement park years from now. 

Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld

“Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates.....," he added, before clarifying: "Not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld."

Hailey liked the comment and responded that she always “has the most fun” when they’re together. The model has previously insisted that she isn’t thinking about having children for at least two years. 

My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them

Back in February, she told Refinery29 about her experience of birth control: “Over the last few months, I’ve been on birth control, which I’ve never done before, and that threw off my hormones for sure and made my skin go off," she said.

“I was getting little tiny things [acne] here and there, and they just hurt. It was like, how do these hurt so bad? I talked about it with my doctor and came to find it’s because the hormones from the birth control mess with your natural balance.”

Getty

At the time she added that having bad skin is preferable to getting pregnant: “You just have to be patient, let it happen, and let it even out. For me, I’d take that over having a baby right now, so..."

All in all, it sounds like it might be a while before Justin takes his daughter to Disneyland. 

Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
