Justin Bieber Liked Then Unliked A Picture Of Selena Gomez And Fans Are Lost

Just when it looked like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were finally in the clear, fans are now concerned that the recently relaunched Jelena ship has hit rocky waters once again.

Proving that these two literally can't make a single move without people searching for (potentially) inaccurate clues, people have been left scratching their heads after Justin liked and then unliked an image of Selena from the AMAs.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

While fans had hoped that Justin would be front and centre during Sel's performance of ''Wolves,' he instead hit up a Fall Out Boy concert in Los Angeles with pal and one-time collaborator, Jaden Smith.

This completely stacks up with reports that he and Selena are determined to keep their relationship on the DL this time around, but also fits in with his decision to snatch back a like on @revival_purpose's upload.

📱| Justin Bieber liked this photo of Selena on Instagram pic.twitter.com/gvo1ZnDKr4 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 20, 2017

Justin Bieber unliked https://t.co/vJbNYlFKRz — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 20, 2017

This comes as Selena has made some pretty big decisions on her own Instagram account after opting to unfollow now ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd. For his part, The Weeknd still follows Selena but is rumoured to be knocking on the door of ex Bella Hadid again.

Getty

It might be time to stop placing too much emphasis on Justin and Selena's Instagram movements, considering the recently reunited couple still don't follow each other on their official accounts.

