So This Is What A Justin Bieber Reality TV Show Would Be Like

If you thought that a night in with Justin Bieber would involve chilling by the fire and eating fondue then frankly you aren't far off the mark as he's revealed what actually goes down in a strangely compelling little livestream this week.

As it turns out, even Justin Bieber needs the occasional night in slobbing it out on the sofa and deciding to share the experience, he broadcast the whole thing live on Instagram, sort of like a DIY reality TV show.

You know, just in case you wanted to pretend you were on a real life date with him or something. Just us? Ok then.

[Getty]

So what does go down on a nine minute long date with JB?

First up there is ice cream - neopolitan ice cream to be exact - which is apparently best enjoyed when mixed with jalapeño popcorn for an added element of risk.

Following that unlikely flavour combination comes a little Netflix and chill. And what's JB's sexy programme of choice? Disney classic Boy Meets World, because who doesn't like a little throwback now and again.

Frankly we had him down as more of a Pretty Little Liars kinda guy but maybe too much AD before bed gives him nightmares.

Either way we've got our fingers crossed that Netflix get the memo and commission Justin's very own reality show stat.

