Justin Bieber Opens Up About How Cystic Acne Damaged His Self-Confidence

Justin Bieber has opened up about how adult acne has impacted on his self-confidence.

In the latest episode of The Biebers on Watch, Justin revealed that his struggle with the condition has had a negative effect on the way he perceives himself, particularly when trolls can be so critical of his appearance online.

“I always thought—when I was starting to get acne a little bit ago—I would breakout if I got super stressed but it would never stay. But now it’s like, you now, like, so cystic and it’s, like, bubbly and it won’t go away,” he began.

He added that the breakouts and uneven skin “definitely bugs me. I wear a hat a lot more, which then probably makes it worse but I mean who likes acne? It’s the worst.”

Justin then made a great point about how people often use filters and photoshop to disguise their blemishes. Just because someone looks polished online, it doesn’t mean they don’t have problems with their skin behind-the-scenes.

“It’s the worst for your self-confidence because, like, you know, especially because all of these filters on Instagram, you know, people are like looking perfect with their skin and you feel like that’s reality. But in reality, a lot of people probably have bad skin.”

https://www.facebook.com/JustinBieber/videos/165859024867831/

Hailey added that she’s also suffered from acne in the past, particularly when she started using birth control.

Good on these two for reassuring fans that Instagram doesn’t always show the full picture.