Justin Bieber Opens Up About When He And Hailey Will Be Ready For A Baby

Justin Bieber has opened up about when he and Hailey will start trying for a baby together.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he revealed his plans to get the names of their future children tattooed on his back, but said it might be some time before he becomes a father.

Instagram/JustinBieber

“I’m going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he says. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few. At least two or three.”

Justin points out that Hailey still has a lot of goals she wants to achieve in her career before thinking about motherhood.

Instagram/JustinBieber

“I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she is just not ready yet. And I think that’s okay,” he adds.

This isn’t the first time the couple have opened up about their baby plans. In 2018, Hailey told Vogue Arabia that having children has become a “close reality” since their wedding, adding: “I love kids, and I can’t wait to have my own.”

Instagram/HaileyBieber

More recently, she told Vogue India that she and Justin will raise their future children to be anti-racist and to have respect for other people’s experiences.

She explained: “They will be raised knowing how to treat people, why we don’t say certain things, and why we respect and acknowledge and give credit where credit is due."