Justin Bieber Predicted His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin Way Back In 2016

Proving that the world works in mysterious ways, it’s been revealed that Justin Bieber predicted he’d marry Hailey Baldwin way back in 2016 when the pair were first rumoured to be seeing each other.

Now that their engagement has basically been confirmed (by their parents at least) fans have dug up an old interview that featured a 21-year-old Justin making some very on-point comments about their future relationship.

While the pair had been friends since 2009, rumours that they’d begun dating only surfaced seven years later when the Biebs was on one of his many breaks with on-off girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

At the time, he refused to slap a label on his connection with Hailey, telling GQ Magazine: “I don't want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I'm only theirs, only to be hurt in the end.

"Right now in my life, I don't want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don't want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility.”

He continued: "I know that in the past I've hurt people and said things that I didn't mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I'm just more so looking at the future, making sure I'm not damaging them.

"What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged. It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard.… I just don't want to hurt her.”

Did you hear that? “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right?”

It was written in the stars.