Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Proudly Flashed His New Tattoos - But Leaves Fans Divided

The Sorry singer has upset some of his followers by covering his body in ink

Sunday, October 22, 2017 - 13:53

Justin Bieber loves a tattoo - but fans are not sure how much they love his new all-over inking.

The Canadian pop hunk stunned followers on Instagram this weekend when he showed off a whole body of tatts.

Instagram

Justin - who already had a few designs on his arms and other parts of his body - has plastered his stomach with new tattoos.

Justin gave fans an up-close-and-personal look at the new ink by sharing a video of his torso on Instagram on Saturday.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The clip shows an eagle, swirls and brickwork added to his already impressive collection - which had included a lion and a bear - but the new designs covering his previous ‘Son of God’ slogan.

Fans have been a little divided on the new appearance.

Getty Images

"Wow this is gorgeous,” wrote one fan in the Instagram comments section - with another declaring: “It’s awesome! I love is!"

But many more have expressed distress at the new design, with crying emojis galore - and one distressed fan writing: "Omg Justin noooo!!"

WATCH! Shocking Celebrity Surgery Complications

