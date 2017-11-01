Justin Bieber Planning To Win Selena Gomez Back After Her Split From The Weeknd?

Abelena shippers might be picking their broken hearts off the floor after Selena Gomez's recent split from The Weeknd, but one person who definitely won't be feeling down about the situation is Justin Bieber.

The 23-year-old is reportedly feeling cautiously optimistic about the idea of him and Selena patching up their on-off relationship and already has plans to 'win back her trust' after their 2015 split.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Now that her ten month relationship with Abel Tesfaye has come to an end, an insider told People that the singer is "happy" about the news. "He hopes to regain her trust so they can get back together,” the source said.

“They have so much to catch up on,” says the insider. “They dealt with things separately this year that made them different people. It wouldn’t be surprising if they got back together.”

Getty

For anyone who needs a refresher on the Jelena saga, the couple dated from around 2011 to 2015 and had some serious bumps in their four-year romance.

“It seems their relationship now is very different,” the source revealed about their reconnection. “Justin is certainly a much better person. He would be a better boyfriend, too.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

This comes hot on the heels of reports Selena and Abel spent the past few months questioning the future of their romance before mutually deciding to call it quits.

“It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York," the insider said. "That wasn’t easy on them. It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch.”

Could Jelena be ready to rise all over again? Let us know your theories with a tweet @MTVUK.