Justin Bieber Reportedly ‘Not To Blame’ For Selena Gomez’s Fight With Her Mum

It’s fair to say that there’s been a fair bit of drama in Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship throughout the years – but one thing that he isn’t directly involved in is her recent argument with her mum.

While there have been multiple reports that Selena’s family aren’t particularly keen on the latest Jelena reunion, the situation came to a heads when Mandy Teefey was reportedly hospitalised after a falling out with her daughter.

At the time, the clash was pinned on reports Mandy was unhappy about Justin and Selena attending couples therapy together, but a new source from E! has claimed that this isn’t the sole factor in their disagreement.

“Selena has always said that the one person that means the most to her is her mom, Mandy," the source said. "But still, they've had a really complicated relationship and have gone through a lot of ups and downs."

The insider added that Justin – far from exasperating the situation – is doing his best to keep out of their spat: "Selena is dealing with some family issues at the moment and Justin is there for her. He doesn't want to cause any problems between Selena and her mom."

Of course, it’s worth taking all these insider claims with a pinch of salt – but let’s just hope Selena and Mandy patch up whatever situation they’re going through in no time.