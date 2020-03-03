Justin Bieber Reveals The One Habit That Annoys Hailey Bieber The Most

Justin Bieber has opened up about married life with Hailey Bieber and he’s shared the one thing he does that annoys her the most.

During a surprise appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the 26-year-old took part in a “burning questions” round where he answered a series of queries relating to his personal life.

When Ellen probed him about his worst habit, Justin replied: “When I’m constantly singing around the house. She likes it, but then there’s a point… I don’t know, I feel like she loves me regardless of anything I do, but…”

The comedian pointed out that most people would sell an organ for one of his private performances: “Singing around the house is not annoying, Justin. People pay for that!”

As for his pet name, Justin admitted: “[Hailey] calls me a bunch of weird things. She calls me ‘goo-goo,’ which is kind of weird, but I like it. She’s got me wrapped around her finger pretty much.”

He even shared a few details about their baby plans, saying that he’s leaving the exact number of children they have to Hailey “because it’s her body.”

In the same interview, Justin opened up about his cute birthday surprise: “My wife did up my house really nicely, and she had a movie playing, it was like this really nice romantic night. It wasn't a big deal, it was pretty cool.”

It sounds like their life is beyond idyllic.