Justin Bieber Shares The First Glimpse At His Upcoming Animated Movie Cupid

Justin Bieber has shared the first glimpse of his upcoming animated movie, Cupid.

The singer posted an image of an animated version of himself with wings gazing off into the distance while perched on a cliff. As the main character, his portrayal of the iconic God of Love will be a nod to classical mythology.

The production is being made by a Marvel spin-off company called Mythos Studios that Scooter Braun runs alongside David Maisel. The production company will be adapting more tales of classical mythology into full length animated films.

The director of the movie, Pete Candeland, has previously worked at Disney. No release date has been set for the film but it will be the first offering from the production studios. The company was only established last year and already has big plans for expansion.

Two other animated feature projects are in the works rn, with a movie called Fathom being described as an undersea superhero epic and a movie called Soulfire telling the saga of an orphaned boy who just so happens to be the heir of ancient magic.

As for Justin’s part in the Cupid movie, not much is known about the plot just yet. Variety have reported that it will follow his romance and eventual marriage to Psyche, whose voice actress has not yet been confirmed.

Either way, stans are so ready for more details to be released: “Ahhhh I’m so excited,” one person wrote, as another said they're hoping for an original score: “Yasss, this looks so beautiful. I can’t wait to hear your angelic voice.”