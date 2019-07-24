Justin Bieber Shows Off Grills And A Facial Piercing As Fans Weigh In On His New Look

Justin Bieber has debuted an edgy new look on Instagram involving diamond grills and a facial piercing with his fans being fully divided about what they make of the accessories.

The singer took to Instagram to share an image of himself lounging around in the garden with the silver studs near his right eyebrow being fully visible on camera. Take a look at the image below.

Page Six have reported that he and Hailey Baldwin visited an establishment called Ancient Adornments in West Hollywood where the model is also said to have undergone a helix piercing on her ear.

As for his seriously expensive sparkling grill, Justin is said to have ordered the custom-made piece from GoldTeethGod and requested that the grill contained three layers of solid diamonds.

Instagram/kahleabaldwin

Despite plenty of people enjoying the 25-year-old’s badass new look, others aren’t fully convinced by his appearance: “He really thought he did something with that lmao,” as another said: “WTF has happened to him.”

The good news is not that everyone on his TL is being negative about the image, with a bunch of fans praising his new piercing: “Looks good as always....💞,” one supporter said, as someone else added that the rockstar transformation is exactly what they always dreamed of back in 2011.

Instagram

“You look great Justin always be yourself no matter what just take care of yourself and Hailey and love God ❤️,” a third fan said.

With public opinion being so divided, do you think the new piercing is here to stay?