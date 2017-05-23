Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Sings Along With Fan Busking On The Street Like It’s No Big Deal

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 14:52

Justin Bieber somehow managed to find a gap in his ridiculously busy schedule recently to give a fan a surprise she’ll never forget.

The singer was in New Jersey at the time when he stumbled upon a busking teen on the pavement, and figured he should just go ahead and make her day by turning into her no.1 fan.

Justin Bieber encouraging girl performing song & hugging fans - Montclair New Jersey May 19 2017

Seen in a video currently doing the rounds on Twitter, Biebs tells fans to “put down your phones and be a normal person for a second” as he introduces the singer before she sings Colbie Caillat’s Brighter Than The Sun.

He then slightly awkwardly joins the crowd and puts his arms around his new pals, all but putting his hands in the air like he just doesn't care.

Perhaps Bieber thought this the perfect opportunity to help out a fellow musician, seeing as she also started his career by busking himself.

Either that or he just really wanted to get on YouTube.

