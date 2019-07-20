Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Slams Trump As Kim Kardashian Tries to Free A$AP Rocky

Bieber calls out Trump after not being fooled by his distractions...

Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 11:14

In the latest headline that reads like a Cards From Humanity scenario, Justin Bieber has now entered the political arena after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have used their fame to get Donald Trump release A$AP Rocky from jail.

As you may already know, Kim Kardashian West has become an advocate for prison reform in the US and has been able to use her name to bring attention to the corrupt over-incarceration of people of colour.

Getty Images

Recently, rapper A$AP Rocky - and close friend to the Kardashian-Jenners - was put in prison in Sweden after being arrested for assault. He’s being held in custody while the investigation continues, however U.S. President Donald Trump is now somehow involved.

Kim and husband Kanye West approached Trump for assistance to not only get the rapper out of the Swedish prison but back to America, and it’s playing out on Twitter for all to see.

Instagram @justinbieber

With his intentions very transparent, Trump tweeted: “Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

Justin Bieber then got involved by replying to the U.S. President saying: “I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?”

Getty Images

Now, if we’re being real, the fact that Justin Bieber tweeting his President directly is how U.S. politics works is ridiculous and terrifying.

However it’s amazing to see him not be afraid to look past the distraction and call Trump out on horrifying issues that are still going on in plain sight in America.

Trump is still to reply to Bieber but we’ll report back, or you can just go on Twitter, as that’s the new CNN, apparently.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in July 2019
Justin Bieber Slams Trump As Kim Kardashian Tries to Free A$AP Rocky
Chloe Ferry Hilariously Mistakes Usain Bolt For A Footballer While Guessing The Rules
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Leave Fans Guessing As They Holiday Together
Tom Holland
Tom Holland Stans Are Losing It Over Him Dating Someone Who Definitely Isn’t Zendaya
Bella Thorne and YouTuber Ex Tana Mongeau Are Feuding Online And It’s Messy AF
Miley Cyrus twerking
Twerking Miley Cyrus Is Officially Back And We Can Never Unsee These Videos
Gossip girl reboot
A Gossip Girl Reboot Is Happening And Here's Everything You NTK
Get To Know Solardo
Get To Know: Solardo
Nobody Understands Sofia Richie’s Clapback To A Fan Who Accused Her Of Photoshop
Harry Styles Is Reportedly In Talks To Play Prince Eric In The Little Mermaid Remake
Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It
Kylie Jenner Claps Back At An Influencer Who Claimed She ‘Copied’ Her Entire Look
Fans Can’t Decide If Bella Thorne’s Massive Sleeve Tattoo Is Real Or Fake
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Share Snaps From Their Luxury Maldives Honeymoon
This Video Of Sophie Kasaei At The Grand Prix Is Officially Her Most Iconic Upload Ever
Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims She Removed Her Ribs to Achieve A Tiny Waist
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner Almost Bares It All In Raunchy New Skincare Commercial 
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Has Major Nail Disaster That Proves Instagram Is Not Reality
The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits

More From Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in July 2019
Justin Bieber Slams Trump As Kim Kardashian Tries to Free A$AP Rocky
Billie Eilish Just Shared The Most Relatable Picture Of Her Justin Bieber Fangirl Days
Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
Why Fans Are Convinced Justin Bieber’s New Song Is About Selena Gomez
Justin Bieber Is Launching A Deodorant And Here’s What Makes It Special
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
I Don't Care
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Lyric Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
I Don't Care (Lyric Video)
Shawn Mendes Weighs In On Whether He Could Beat Justin Bieber In A Fight
Justin Bieber Joins Forces With YouTube For A Mystery Top Secret Project
Fans Accuse Justin Bieber Of Lipsyncing During Coachella Performance
Justin Bieber To ‘Save The Earth’ With The Help Of Some Huge Hollywood Names
Justin Bieber Confirms Hailey Baldwin Is The Biggest Belieber On The Entire Planet

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Hilariously Mistakes Usain Bolt For A Footballer While Guessing The Rules
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Leave Fans Guessing As They Holiday Together
Tom Holland
Tom Holland Stans Are Losing It Over Him Dating Someone Who Definitely Isn’t Zendaya
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in July 2019
Justin Bieber Slams Trump As Kim Kardashian Tries to Free A$AP Rocky
Miley Cyrus twerking
Twerking Miley Cyrus Is Officially Back And We Can Never Unsee These Videos
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed
Bella Thorne and YouTuber Ex Tana Mongeau Are Feuding Online And It’s Messy AF
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Kylie Jenner Claps Back At An Influencer Who Claimed She ‘Copied’ Her Entire Look
Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Nobody Understands Sofia Richie’s Clapback To A Fan Who Accused Her Of Photoshop