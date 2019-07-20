Justin Bieber Slams Trump As Kim Kardashian Tries to Free A$AP Rocky

In the latest headline that reads like a Cards From Humanity scenario, Justin Bieber has now entered the political arena after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have used their fame to get Donald Trump release A$AP Rocky from jail.

As you may already know, Kim Kardashian West has become an advocate for prison reform in the US and has been able to use her name to bring attention to the corrupt over-incarceration of people of colour.

Recently, rapper A$AP Rocky - and close friend to the Kardashian-Jenners - was put in prison in Sweden after being arrested for assault. He’s being held in custody while the investigation continues, however U.S. President Donald Trump is now somehow involved.

Kim and husband Kanye West approached Trump for assistance to not only get the rapper out of the Swedish prison but back to America, and it’s playing out on Twitter for all to see.

With his intentions very transparent, Trump tweeted: “Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 20, 2019

Justin Bieber then got involved by replying to the U.S. President saying: “I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?”

Now, if we’re being real, the fact that Justin Bieber tweeting his President directly is how U.S. politics works is ridiculous and terrifying.

However it’s amazing to see him not be afraid to look past the distraction and call Trump out on horrifying issues that are still going on in plain sight in America.

Trump is still to reply to Bieber but we’ll report back, or you can just go on Twitter, as that’s the new CNN, apparently.