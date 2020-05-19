Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Slid Into Charli D’Amelio’s DMs For The Cutest Reason Ever

When two different worlds collide

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 09:41

The world finally has an explanation for why Justin Bieber slid into Charli D’Amelio’s DMs last night.

The TikTok icon was in the middle of an Instagram Live for fans when she noticed that Justin had left her a comment, reading: "Please check ur DMs when ur done ur live THANKS.”

Congrats my babygirl🥺💗 • • • @charlidamelio #tiktok #charli #charlidamelio #dixie #dixiedamelio #addison #addisonrae #charlidamelioedit #dixiedamelioedit #addisonraeedit #musical.ly #dixison #charlitiktok #addisontiktok #dixietiktok #hypehouse #chase #cahcha #chasehudson #avani #avaniedits #maddieziegler #loren #lea #lorengray #leaelui #leaandleators #lorengraybeech #leaeluiedits #angelsquad

Charli freaked out over the message, saying: "That's a joke. That's a joke. That was a joke," adding: "Please tell me someone screenshotted that."

It’s now been revealed that Justin contacted a bunch of celebs to record messages for little sister Jazmyn’s 12th birthday. He published the video online before quickly taking it down again.

charli in @justinbieber post to wish @jazmynbieber a happy birthday ❤️

Other stars who featured in the video include Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, and Addison Rae, with Justin captioning the clip: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAZZ. SOME VERY SPECIAL PEOPLE CAME TOGETHER TO SHOW YOU HOW LOVED AND SPECIAL YOU ARE.”

Even Kylie Jenner starred in the video, saying: “Hey Jazzy, it's Kylie. I just want to wish you a happy birthday all the way from home. I hope that you're staying safe and I hope that you have the best day ever.”

Celebrating my birthday today with this crazy fam.
View this post on Instagram

Celebrating my birthday today with this crazy fam.

A post shared by Jazmyn Bieber (@jazmynbieber) on

It looks like the gang had a great time celebrating Jazmyn’s big day, with the birthday girl sharing a cute post featuring her siblings and Hailey Bieber: “Celebrating my birthday today with this crazy fam.”

Now that Charli and Justin have made official contact, we’re hoping they’ll one day join forces on TikTok. 

 

 

Latest News

Jeffree Star Addresses Backlash Around His ‘Cremated’ Make-Up Palette
Justin Bieber Slid Into Charli D’Amelio’s DMs For The Cutest Reason Ever
MTV Asks Zara Larsson
Get Your Fan Questions In For Zara Larsson!
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Why She’s Told Tommy Fury Not To Propose
The Reason Why Fans Think Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Might Have Broken Up
Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Are Expecting A Baby
Justin Bieber Wishes He’d Stayed Celibate Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner Seemingly Breaks Lockdown Rules To Visit Kylie Jenner’s Mansion
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action After Paternity Claim
MTV Asks Madison Beer
Get Your Fan Questions In For Madison Beer
Love Island’s Finley Tapp Opens Up About His Plans To Marry Paige Turley
Justin Bieber Opens Up About How Cystic Acne Damaged His Self-Confidence
Get To Know Eric IV
Get To Know: Eric IV
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have Officially Left The TikTok Hype House
Fans Are Praising Kylie Jenner For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks Online
MTV Asks Craig David
Get Your Fan Questions In For Craig David!
Joe Jonas Reveals Who He And Sophie Turner Forgot To Invite To Their Wedding
David Dobrik Has The Final Word On Rumours He’s Dating Natalie Mariduena
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Fans Comparing Her To Selena Gomez
Khloe Kardashian Is Accused Of Being ‘Insensitive’ For A Toilet Paper Prank

More From Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Slid Into Charli D’Amelio’s DMs For The Cutest Reason Ever
Justin Bieber Wishes He’d Stayed Celibate Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber Opens Up About How Cystic Acne Damaged His Self-Confidence
Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber - Stuck With U - Music Video
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
Stuck with U
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Fans Comparing Her To Selena Gomez
Justin Bieber - Changes - CHANGES: The Movement
Justin Bieber
Changes (CHANGES: The Movement)
Justin Bieber - ETA - CHANGES: The Movement
Justin Bieber
E.T.A. (CHANGES: The Movement)
Justin Bieber - Get Me - CHANGES: The Movement
Justin Bieber
Get Me (CHANGES: The Movement)
Justin Bieber - Available - CHANGES: The Movement
Justin Bieber
Available (CHANGES: The Movement)
Hailey And Justin Bieber Have Joined TikTok To Entertain Us Through Quarantine
Justin Bieber - Running Over - CHANGES: The Movement - Music Video
Justin Bieber
Running Over (CHANGES: The Movement) (Ft. Lil Dicky)
Justin Bieber - Second Emotion - CHANGES: The Movement - Music Video
Justin Bieber
Second Emotion (CHANGES: The Movement)

Trending Articles

Justin Bieber Slid Into Charli D’Amelio’s DMs For The Cutest Reason Ever
Jeffree Star Addresses Backlash Around His ‘Cremated’ Make-Up Palette
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
The Reason Why Fans Think Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Might Have Broken Up
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
MTV Asks Zara Larsson
Get Your Fan Questions In For Zara Larsson!
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Justin Bieber Wishes He’d Stayed Celibate Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Why She’s Told Tommy Fury Not To Propose
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
Life
What Can Masturbation Do To Your Mental Health?