Justin Bieber Slid Into Charli D’Amelio’s DMs For The Cutest Reason Ever

The world finally has an explanation for why Justin Bieber slid into Charli D’Amelio’s DMs last night.

The TikTok icon was in the middle of an Instagram Live for fans when she noticed that Justin had left her a comment, reading: "Please check ur DMs when ur done ur live THANKS.”

Charli freaked out over the message, saying: "That's a joke. That's a joke. That was a joke," adding: "Please tell me someone screenshotted that."

It’s now been revealed that Justin contacted a bunch of celebs to record messages for little sister Jazmyn’s 12th birthday. He published the video online before quickly taking it down again.

Other stars who featured in the video include Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, and Addison Rae, with Justin captioning the clip: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAZZ. SOME VERY SPECIAL PEOPLE CAME TOGETHER TO SHOW YOU HOW LOVED AND SPECIAL YOU ARE.”

Even Kylie Jenner starred in the video, saying: “Hey Jazzy, it's Kylie. I just want to wish you a happy birthday all the way from home. I hope that you're staying safe and I hope that you have the best day ever.”

It looks like the gang had a great time celebrating Jazmyn’s big day, with the birthday girl sharing a cute post featuring her siblings and Hailey Bieber: “Celebrating my birthday today with this crazy fam.”

Now that Charli and Justin have made official contact, we’re hoping they’ll one day join forces on TikTok.