Justin Bieber Strips Down To His Underwear In A ~Very~ Revealing Selfie

Thursday, March 5, 2020 - 09:59

Justin Bieber has posted his thirstiest picture yet after stripping down to his underwear to promote a friend’s project.

The singer posted the snap on Instagram alongside the caption: “#DAVE premieres tonight on @fxxnetwork so I’m wearing my Dave underwear. @lildickygram @daveonfxx 😂. Watching tonight.”

#DAVE premieres tonight on @fxxnetwork so I'm wearing my Dave underwear. @lildickygram @daveonfxx Dave on my #calvinklein 😂. Watching tonight.

The TV series features Justin’s pal Lil Dicky and was produced by his manager, Scooter Braun. It follows “a neurotic mid 20′s suburbanite’s convinced he’s destined to be one of the greatest rappers of all time.”

Fans were loving the unexpected thirst trap, with one person writing: “This should blow up the internet in 3..2..1..” as another said: “I can see that yummy yummy yummy yummy yummy yummy.”

This isn’t the first time the 26-year-old has shared images of himself in his underwear. He’s previously starred in several Calvin Klein campaigns and recently appeared in an intimate photoshoot with wife Hailey Bieber.

Previously, he opened up to The Sun about their sex life: “We have sex like all the time. Our sex life is crazy. I don’t know if you’re married or have a special person, but the thought of being with my wife for ever just gives me chills.

My and my goo goo
My and my goo goo

“It’s one thing to be attracted physically, but now I know it’s really more about being attracted to the whole of a person — to who they are. That’s what I’ve found now.”

Judging by the comments on his upload, fans are attracted to the whole of him too.

 

