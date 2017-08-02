Justin Bieber Takes To Instagram To Address His Decision To Cancel The Remainder Of The Purpose World Tour

After announcing that he's cancelling the remainder of the Purpose World Tour, Justin Bieber has taken to Instagram to try to explain to disappointed fans why he felt it was a necessary move.

Pouring his heart out, JB explained that while he's made mistakes in the past and will probably continue to make them in the future, he wants to be the best person possible - and that means admitting when he needs to take time out to work on himself.

"I’m so grateful for this journey with all of you... I’m grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU! Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going," he writes.

“I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!!! I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!"

Justin continued: "Reminding me my past decidisons and past relationships don't dictate my future decisions and my future relationships."

Changing tack to talk about the tour in particular, Justin said that he needs time out to make sure he can come back bigger and better for years to come.

"Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE.. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable," he said.

"So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be. "

Check out what he had to say in full below:

