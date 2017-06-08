Justin Bieber Teases New David Guetta Collab Track With A Little Help From Victoria’s Secret Models

Justin Bieber has enlisted the help of a few of his fave Victoria’s Secret models to promote his new collab track ‘2U’ with David Guetta.

Because how else are you supposed to get everyone’s attention amid an election?

Keeping it all really quite cryptic, the singer took to Instagram to share two separate bites of some of the VS crew lip syncing along to his song, which will drop June 9.

First up we have the lovely Sara Sampaio:

#2U Friday @sarasampaio #2U Friday @sarasampaio A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

With the equally as gorgeous Romee Strijd also getting in on the action:

#2U Friday @romeestrijd #2U Friday @romeestrijd A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

It’s no secret that the Victoria’s Secret Angels are absolute pros at the whole lip sync thing, having already sung along to most of the biggest tracks of the year.

So surely it’s just a matter of time before they start their own girl band? Watch out Biebs...