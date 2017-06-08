Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Teases New David Guetta Collab Track With A Little Help From Victoria’s Secret Models

The singer has surprised everyone with a brand new song coming out tomorrow.

Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 11:47

Justin Bieber has enlisted the help of a few of his fave Victoria’s Secret models to promote his new collab track ‘2U’ with David Guetta.

Because how else are you supposed to get everyone’s attention amid an election?

Keeping it all really quite cryptic, the singer took to Instagram to share two separate bites of some of the VS crew lip syncing along to his song, which will drop June 9.

First up we have the lovely Sara Sampaio:

#2U Friday @sarasampaio

#2U Friday @sarasampaio

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

With the equally as gorgeous Romee Strijd also getting in on the action:

#2U Friday @romeestrijd

#2U Friday @romeestrijd

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

It’s no secret that the Victoria’s Secret Angels are absolute pros at the whole lip sync thing, having already sung along to most of the biggest tracks of the year.

So surely it’s just a matter of time before they start their own girl band? Watch out Biebs...

