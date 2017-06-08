Justin Bieber Teases New David Guetta Collab Track With A Little Help From Victoria’s Secret Models
The singer has surprised everyone with a brand new song coming out tomorrow.
Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 11:47
Justin Bieber has enlisted the help of a few of his fave Victoria’s Secret models to promote his new collab track ‘2U’ with David Guetta.
Because how else are you supposed to get everyone’s attention amid an election?Keeping it all really quite cryptic, the singer took to Instagram to share two separate bites of some of the VS crew lip syncing along to his song, which will drop June 9.
First up we have the lovely Sara Sampaio:
With the equally as gorgeous Romee Strijd also getting in on the action:
It’s no secret that the Victoria’s Secret Angels are absolute pros at the whole lip sync thing, having already sung along to most of the biggest tracks of the year.
So surely it’s just a matter of time before they start their own girl band? Watch out Biebs...
Latest News
Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14
Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord
Sam Claflin Opens Up About Experiencing Male Body-Shaming: ‘They Were Grabbing My Fat’
People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Hack To Keep Make-Up On In The Shower
Harry Styles Just Announced A Massive 2018 Arena Tour
Benefit Are Launching A Brow And Beauty Drive-Thru To On The Way To Glastonbury
Dogs At Polling Stations Is All We Thought It Would Be And More
Stephanie Davis Gives A Brutal Review Of 'Absolute Nightmare' Big Brother Star Chanelle McCleary
Justin Bieber Teases New David Guetta Collab Track With A Little Help From Victoria’s Secret Models
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart
The New Trailer For Disney Pixar's Coco Will Give You Chills
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Reveals Shocking Details Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery
Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds After 'Horrendous’ Fight With Abbie Holborn Over Necking On With Scotty T - EXCLUSIVE
Liam Payne Just Threw Some Very Confusing Shade At Zayn Malik
Ariana Grande Is ‘Thinking Of Our Angels’ As She Resumes Her Tour In Paris
New Minecraft Update Totally Changes All Its Colours
This Is How You Could Star In Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2
Love Island 2017: Dom And Montana Call It Quits While Two New Lads Enter The Villa
Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss
Harry Styles Wearing A Feminist T-Shirt Is Everything We Want From Life Today
More From Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Teases New David Guetta Collab Track With A Little Help From Victoria’s Secret Models
Justin Bieber Announces David Guetta Collaboration
Celebrity
Selena Gomez Praises Justin Bieber's 'Really Beautiful' Performance At One Love Manchester Concert
All The Pictures From One Love Manchester
Music
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' Just Made UK Chart History
Celebrity
So This Is What A Justin Bieber Reality TV Show Would Be Like
Luis Fonsi
‘Despacito’ Spends A 3rd Week At No.1! | Official Singles Chart Recap (26th May 2017)
Music
Justin Bieber Forgot The Lyrics To 'Despacito’ So He Made Them Up
Celebrity
Justin Bieber Sings Along With Fan Busking On The Street Like It’s No Big Deal
Celebrity
Justin Bieber Is Over-sharing His Painful Eye Infection
Celebrity
Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album
Music
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Leap To No.1 Thanks To A Little Help From Justin Bieber
Trending Articles
Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight
Zahida Allen Hits Out At Cruel Trolls Who Branded Her 'Too Fat' To Wear A Bikini
Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss
TV Shows
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal
Celebrity
Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart
Celebrity