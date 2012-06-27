Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots

Despite what we all see on social media everyone has their flaws and imperfections, so it’s pretty awesome when celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Miley Cyrus get real and totally own their acne. It helps us mere mortals feel a little bit better about not being so perfect too.

The Riverdale star is happy to admit that her skin isn’t perfect: “I definitely don’t have flawless skin, which I think is comforting for some people, but I try to take care of it as best I can,” she once told hellogiggles.com

Justin Bieber

“Pimples are in” said Bieber on his Instagram stories this week. So what he's saying is you should love yourself... no matter what.

Lorde has no time for anyone photoshopping her imperfections. She wants her fans to know it’s OK not being flawless.

“I find this curious - two photos from today, one edited so my skin is perfect and one real. Remember flaws are ok :-)” she tweeted along side-by-side photos of herself. What a queen!

The former Proactiv ambassador actually wanted people to see her flaws in her movie Katy Perry: Part Of Me 3D.

“I kept a lot of those scenes in where I am not looking all done up and looking pretty exhausted. And my acne is in 3D, which is not exciting! I think it’s time to break down the wall of fakeness regarding Hollywood because it’s not realistic,” she said of her skin problems and being honest about them.

Bella Thorne

Bella has been consistently open about her struggles with bad skin. And we love her FU attitude to acne and the expectation to look perfect.

“Real skin alert 🚨 it's no secret I struggle w acne. Sometimes it's clear and sometimes it's just not. I'm very self conscious and constantly feeling bad about myself. BUT I shouldn't feel bad. It is normal to have acne. I'm going to show my skin for what is it and own it. No matter what any1 says. #ownit #beyou #acne #purebeauty #nofilter #lol,” she’s previously shared on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus

Miley a frequent sharer of her pimple moments, and she has admitted that spots have been her biggest insecurity.

“I had kind of bad skin when I was younger and that was always my insecurity, especially being on TV because [the camera was like] right here, and this was even before the HD situation. You think that’s the only thing people can see,” she told The Kit.

Kendall Jenner

Even supermodels have issues with acne. Kendall opened up about her struggles with bad skin on her app back on 2015.

“I started having skin issues around the 8th or 9th grade [when she was 14 or 15]. It completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn't even look at people when I talked to them,” she admitted.

“Even after things started to clear up, it took a solid amount of time to be okay with my skin and gain back my confidence. I realised that it’s a part of life for some people, and it doesn't define who you are.” Yes, Kenny!

Rihann as monthly battles with spots, but she’s learned to deal. “When I feel like my skin has had it, I cut out all alcohol and overdo the water. And lipstick is essential - it draws attention away from any flaws.” she once told Cosmopolitan.

Harry wasn’t embarrassed to admit his battles with zits, back in 2012. He told Metro, “I wear so much spot cream at night, I have more on than my mum.” And yet he was still the most lusted after member of One Direction proving spots really are not a big deal.

