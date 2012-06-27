Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots

We are loving these celebs for showing the world that no one’s perfect

Saturday, March 24, 2018 - 16:15

Despite what we all see on social media everyone has their flaws and imperfections, so it’s pretty awesome when celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Miley Cyrus get real and totally own their acne. It helps us mere mortals feel a little bit better about not being so perfect too. 

And while you're here you HAVE to watch That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode... 

Lili Reinhart

🍭

🍭

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

The Riverdale star is happy to admit that her skin isn’t perfect: “I definitely don’t have flawless skin, which I think is comforting for some people, but I try to take care of it as best I can,” she once told hellogiggles.com

Justin Bieber 

Instagram/JustinBieber

“Pimples are in” said Bieber on his Instagram stories this week. So what he's saying is you should love yourself... no matter what. 

Lorde 

Lorde/Twitter

Lorde has no time for anyone photoshopping her imperfections. She wants her fans to know it’s OK not being flawless. 

“I find this curious - two photos from today, one edited so my skin is perfect and one real. Remember flaws are ok :-)” she tweeted along side-by-side photos of herself. What a queen! 

Katy Perry

Katy Perry Proactiv Review

The former Proactiv ambassador actually wanted people to see her flaws in her movie Katy Perry: Part Of Me 3D.

“I kept a lot of those scenes in where I am not looking all done up and looking pretty exhausted. And my acne is in 3D, which is not exciting! I think it’s time to break down the wall of fakeness regarding Hollywood because it’s not realistic,” she said of her skin problems and being honest about them. 

Bella Thorne

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO73MifjmKS/

Bella has been consistently open about her struggles with bad skin. And we love her FU attitude to acne and the expectation to look perfect.

“Real skin alert 🚨 it's no secret I struggle w acne. Sometimes it's clear and sometimes it's just not. I'm very self conscious and constantly feeling bad about myself. BUT I shouldn't feel bad. It is normal to have acne. I'm going to show my skin for what is it and own it. No matter what any1 says. #ownit #beyou #acne #purebeauty #nofilter #lol,” she’s previously shared on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Miley a frequent sharer of her pimple moments, and she has admitted that spots have been her biggest insecurity. 

“I had kind of bad skin when I was younger and that was always my insecurity, especially being on TV because [the camera was like] right here, and this was even before the HD situation. You think that’s the only thing people can see,” she told The Kit.

Kendall Jenner 

Copyright/Getty

Even supermodels have issues with acne. Kendall opened up about her struggles with bad skin on her app back on 2015. 

“I started having skin issues around the 8th or 9th grade [when she was 14 or 15]. It completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn't even look at people when I talked to them,” she admitted. 

“Even after things started to clear up, it took a solid amount of time to be okay with my skin and gain back my confidence. I realised that it’s a part of life for some people, and it doesn't define who you are.” Yes, Kenny! 

Rihanna

Copyright/Getty

Rihann as monthly battles with spots, but she’s learned to deal. “When I feel like my skin has had it, I cut out all alcohol and overdo the water. And lipstick is essential - it draws attention away from any flaws.” she once told Cosmopolitan. 

Harry Styles 

Thanks to @LondonLovesLa for my new tshirt!!

Thanks to @LondonLovesLa for my new tshirt!!

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

Harry wasn’t embarrassed to admit his battles with zits, back in 2012. He told Metro, “I wear so much spot cream at night, I have more on than my mum.” And yet he was still the most lusted after member of One Direction proving spots really are not a big deal. 

How about hitting play on That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode... 

Latest News

Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
Celebrities who&#039;ve totally owned their spots
Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows new neon green hair on Instagram
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Has Neon Green Hair Now
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash
Sophie Kasaei reveals she feared for her life during robbery
Sophie Kasaei: ‘My Life Flashed Before My Eyes During Robbery’
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner’s First Selfies With Stormi Are Literally The Cutest Thing Ever
Travel
Is This the Ultimate App for Aeroplane Passengers?
9 Classic Charlotte Crosby Moments That Made Us Go Same
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
New Music Round-Up: Shawn Mendes, George Ezra, David Guetta
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Gifts Us Funk-Fuelled New Track 'Lost In Japan'
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Response To Michael Jackson Comparisons Is As Legendary As Him
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Is Apparently 'Furious' With Liam For Admitting To Struggles In Their Relationship
Your Instagram Feed Is Going To Be Chronological Again
Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Justin Bieber Declares 'Pimples Are In' After Sharing Acne Selfie On Instagram
Botswana Safari
7 Reasons Why Zimbabwe & Botswana Are Must Visit 2018 Destinations
Disneyland Paris Marvel Summer
11 Awesome Things We Learned About The Disneyland Paris Marvel Summer of Super Heroes
8 Celebs Who Got Real About Body Hair
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Ex On The Beach's Charlotte Hughes Feels "Cringy" After Zach Tull And Sam Lonsdale Kick Off Over Her - EXCLUSIVE

More From Justin Bieber

Celebrities who&#039;ve totally owned their spots
Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash
Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Justin Bieber Declares 'Pimples Are In' After Sharing Acne Selfie On Instagram
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
This Is How Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Dealing With Their Latest Split
The Reason Behind Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez's Latest Split Might Surprise You
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Reportedly 'Taking A Break' From Their Relationship
Selena Gomez Posted A Seriously Cute Birthday Message For Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber
Is Justin Bieber Preparing To Launch His Own Clothing Brand?
Selena Gomez’s Mum 'Isn’t Happy' That She’s Back With Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Was Reportedly Supposed to Record 'For You'
Justin Bieber's First Instagram Photo Of 2018 Is A Shirtless Snap Because Why Not

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Justin Bieber Declares 'Pimples Are In' After Sharing Acne Selfie On Instagram
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Response To Michael Jackson Comparisons Is As Legendary As Him
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Is Apparently 'Furious' With Liam For Admitting To Struggles In Their Relationship
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Has Totally Transformed Her Look With A Full On Fringe
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Zayn Malik Debuts Bleach Blonde Hair
Zayn Malik Has Gone Peroxide Blonde As He Debuts Drastic Image Transformation
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash
Sophie Kasaei reveals she feared for her life during robbery
Sophie Kasaei: ‘My Life Flashed Before My Eyes During Robbery’
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner’s First Selfies With Stormi Are Literally The Cutest Thing Ever
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence