Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Vows To Release An Album Before Christmas On This One Condition

Bieber Claus is coming to town

Monday, October 28, 2019 - 10:08

Justin Bieber has hinted that he might be dropping an album within the next two months.  

The singer took to social-media to reveal that he’s currently adding the finishing touches to his new material, declaring: “If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.” 

Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster

In the comments section of his post, Justin explained that the support of his Beliebers will motivate him to spend more time in the studio to secure a faster release date. 

“Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;)” he said. “Love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.”

Getty

The post has gained 5.4 million likes so far and follows a previous upload that may be teasing a different direction for his music. The comment “R&Bieber” has many music fans speculating that he’ll be exploring a different genre with the new release. 

Back in October, the 25-year-old has published a video of himself skating around his kitchen before revealing: “Album coming out this year. Another song coming out…soon.”

................🎥👀🎶
View this post on Instagram

................🎥👀🎶

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Some fans are also convinced that the title of his new album may be ‘Yummy Yummy’ after he posted a cryptic upload on Instagram alongside possible lyrics: “Bonafide stallion, ain’t in no Stable no you stay on the run [sic].”

We have every faith Justin’s stans will continue to double-tap the post considering it’s been a long four years since the release of Purpose.

