Justin Bieber Was Asked About Proposing To Selena Gomez And His Reaction Was The Cutest

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have made no secret of their reconciliation since the 'Wolves' singer's split from The Weeknd, but things could be moving even faster than we thought.

Yep, it looks like marriage could well be on the mind for Justin judging by his reaction when a photographer asked him if he would propose anytime soon.

A paparazzi video obtained by TMZ shows the 'Friends' singer casually going about his business when the bombshell got dropped on him, and while he didn't confirm or deny plans to pop the question, his beaming smile says it all.

He literally could not contain that grin, even if he tried (watch it here).

Obviously, there's no telling whether Justin's carrying around a huge sparkler in his back pocket as we speak, but his reaction tells us that he definitely doesn't hate the idea of making a Mrs. Bieber out of Selena.

Of course, the video has sent Jelena shippers into full-on meltdown, with many of them taking to Twitter to freak the f out.

"I just watched a video of someone asking Justin Bieber if he'll be proposing to Selena and he just smiled and blush. I TOLD YOU THEY WILL BE GETTING MARRIED. I CALLED IT," wrote one seemingly psychic fan.

I just watched a video of someone asking Justin Bieber if he’ll be proposing to Selena and he just smiled and blush. I TOLD YOU THEY WILL BE GETTING MARRIED. I CALLED IT. — Brandon Evans (@bevansisme) December 6, 2017

Justin couldn’t stop smiling when the pap asked him if he was gonna propose to Selena I LOVE MY PARENTS SJSJSJ — ` (@fearofdrew) December 5, 2017

Justin smiled hard as hell when that pap asked him if he was going to propose to Selena. — - (@rauhlshearts) December 5, 2017

While they're probably not headed down the aisle anytime soon tbh, we are literally living for the idea of them getting hitched in the future.

Long live Jelena!