Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Wishes He’d Stayed Celibate Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin

He's described sex as "confusing"

Monday, May 18, 2020 - 09:34

Justin Bieber has revealed that he wishes he stayed celibate before his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

In a conversation on their Facebook series, The Biebers on Watch, Justin explained that he finds sex “confusing” and said that he could’ve saved himself a lot of “hurt” in previous relationships if he’d abstained from it altogether.

He said: “There are probably a lot of things I would change. I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things.

“If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage. I know that sounds crazy… Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody.”

Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed. You’re humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER 🥰

 
Hailey seemed to disagree on this: “I don’t know if I’d say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical sometimes can make things more confusing.”

She’s previously discussed being compared to his exes, including Selena Gomez: “It’s definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the way people make comparisons, the way they have made me feel like less of a woman.”

happy valentines day cwazzzyyy ❣️
View this post on Instagram

happy valentines day cwazzzyyy ❣️

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Meanwhile Justin has recently confirmed that he’s made a lot of strides with his mental health and now feels like he’s in a great position to commit to being a great husband.

Proof that everything happens for a reason.

 

