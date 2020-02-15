Justin Bieber Wishes He’d Stayed Celibate Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin
He's described sex as "confusing"
Justin Bieber has revealed that he wishes he stayed celibate before his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.
In a conversation on their Facebook series, The Biebers on Watch, Justin explained that he finds sex “confusing” and said that he could’ve saved himself a lot of “hurt” in previous relationships if he’d abstained from it altogether.
He said: “There are probably a lot of things I would change. I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things.
“If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage. I know that sounds crazy… Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody.”
Hailey seemed to disagree on this: “I don’t know if I’d say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical sometimes can make things more confusing.”
She’s previously discussed being compared to his exes, including Selena Gomez: “It’s definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the way people make comparisons, the way they have made me feel like less of a woman.”
Meanwhile Justin has recently confirmed that he’s made a lot of strides with his mental health and now feels like he’s in a great position to commit to being a great husband.
Proof that everything happens for a reason.