Justin Bieber’s Got A New Tattoo And The Meaning Behind It Is So Totally Deep 

Justin Bieber has added to his extensive tattoo collection with a new inking, and if the phrase ‘Better At 70’ seems a little random, he’s helpfully explained what it’s all about.

Posting a pic of his new tat on Insta The Biebs got all deep and meaningful about his past and his future life goals.

“I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster!

He added, “For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70.”

Word to live by, Justin. Words to live by.

We can’t help but feel that Justin must be in a bit of a philosophical mode at the moment because he posted an inspirational quote a few hours after the snap of his new tattoo.

“Today is gonna be better than yesterday,” he captioned the sunny beach pic.

Words: Olivia Cooke

