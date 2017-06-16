Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s Got A New Tattoo And The Meaning Behind It Is So Totally Deep 

Justin Bieber has a new tattoo and it's really meaningful

Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 15:01

Justin Bieber has added to his extensive tattoo collection with a new inking, and if the phrase ‘Better At 70’ seems a little random, he’s helpfully explained what it’s all about. 

Posting a pic of his new tat on Insta The Biebs got all deep and meaningful about his past and his future life goals. 

“I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster! 

I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70

He added, “For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70.”

Word to live by, Justin. Words to live by. 

Today is gonnna be better than yesterday

Today is gonnna be better than yesterday

We can’t help but feel that Justin must be in a bit of a philosophical mode at the moment because he posted an inspirational quote a few hours after the snap of his new tattoo. 

“Today is gonna be better than yesterday,” he captioned the sunny beach pic. 

