Justin Bieber's Manager Says His Breakdown Was 'Worse Than People Realised'

Justin Bieber's personal struggles were well publicised between 2012 and 2015 as the singer's cookie-cutter image descended with excessive partying and multiple arrests.

While many dismissed his troubles as nothing more than 'bad boy' behaviour, his manager Scooter Braun has revealed it was much worse than the media ever portrayed.

Braun discovered a 12-year-old Bieber on YouTube back in 2007 and quickly managed him to superstardom, however he blames himself for letting things go off the rails, and speaks about that time in an interview with Wall Street Journal.

View the lyrics You gotta go and get angry at all of my honesty

You know I try but I don't do too well with apologies

I hope I don't run out of time, could someone call a referee?

Cause I just need one more shot at forgiveness

I know you know that I made those mistakes maybe once or twice

By once or twice I mean maybe a couple a hundred times

So let me, oh let me redeem, oh redeem, oh myself tonight

Cause I just need one more shot at second chances



Yeah, is it too late now to say sorry?

Cause I'm missing more than just your body

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Yeah I know that I let you down

Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?



I'm sorry, yeah

Sorry, yeah

Sorry

Yeah I know that I let you down

Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?



I'll take every single piece of the blame if you want me to

But you know that there is no innocent one in this game for two

I'll go, I'll go and then you go, you go out and spill the truth

Can we both say the words and forget this?



Is it too late now to say sorry?

Cause I'm missing more than just your body

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Yeah I know that I let you down

Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?



I'm not just trying to get you back on me

Cause I'm missing more than just your body

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Yeah I know that I let you down

Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?



I'm sorry, yeah

Sorry, oh

Sorry

Yeah I know that I let you down

Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?

I'm sorry, yeah

Sorry, oh

Sorry

Yeah I know that I let you down

Is it too late to say I'm sorry now? Writer(s): Justin Tranter, Sonny Moore, Justin Bieber, Julia Michaels Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

"I failed him day after day. We were living in hell because he was in such a dark place," he says. "It was worse than people realised."

“I have inconveniences, and other people have problems. Mine feel important, but they’re not. They’re not life or death. Justin’s stuff got to a point where it was a problem.”

The 'Love Yourself' singer was involved in many controversies between 2012 and 2015, with different accusations of reckless driving, egg-throwing and vandalism escalating to an arrest for driving under the influence in January 2014.

Getty Images

The world was pretty much on Bieber Watch for the duration of 2014 as he partied his way through troubles and controversies until he was arrested again that September for assault and dangerous driving.

Scooter reveals that during this time “Some of the biggest people in the industry, people invested in Justin’s career, told me, ‘It’s over. Focus on something else. That kid is done," although he refused to give up on the 12-year-old he first discovered.

“I made a promise to him when he was 13 that I would never give up on him. I plan on keeping that promise. He’s family. I think the relationship is more like a big brother, especially because he’s become a man."

Getty Images

Thankfully, Bieber managed to start afresh before things went too far and his musical return in 2015 with Purpose has seen him become even more successful than before thanks to an endless supply of massive hits and collaborations.

As his manager puts it, “I think he’s seen the worst of himself, and to watch him rise out of it was amazing.”

And we're so glad he's happy and thriving again!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH JUSTIN BIEBER'S 'WHAT DO YOU MEAN' VIDEO BELOW