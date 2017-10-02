Justin Bieber's Manager Says His Breakdown Was 'Worse Than People Realised'
Scooter Braun reflects on the 'Sorry' singer's darker days...
Justin Bieber's personal struggles were well publicised between 2012 and 2015 as the singer's cookie-cutter image descended with excessive partying and multiple arrests.
While many dismissed his troubles as nothing more than 'bad boy' behaviour, his manager Scooter Braun has revealed it was much worse than the media ever portrayed.
Braun discovered a 12-year-old Bieber on YouTube back in 2007 and quickly managed him to superstardom, however he blames himself for letting things go off the rails, and speaks about that time in an interview with Wall Street Journal.
"I failed him day after day. We were living in hell because he was in such a dark place," he says. "It was worse than people realised."
“I have inconveniences, and other people have problems. Mine feel important, but they’re not. They’re not life or death. Justin’s stuff got to a point where it was a problem.”
The 'Love Yourself' singer was involved in many controversies between 2012 and 2015, with different accusations of reckless driving, egg-throwing and vandalism escalating to an arrest for driving under the influence in January 2014.
The world was pretty much on Bieber Watch for the duration of 2014 as he partied his way through troubles and controversies until he was arrested again that September for assault and dangerous driving.
Scooter reveals that during this time “Some of the biggest people in the industry, people invested in Justin’s career, told me, ‘It’s over. Focus on something else. That kid is done," although he refused to give up on the 12-year-old he first discovered.
“I made a promise to him when he was 13 that I would never give up on him. I plan on keeping that promise. He’s family. I think the relationship is more like a big brother, especially because he’s become a man."
Thankfully, Bieber managed to start afresh before things went too far and his musical return in 2015 with Purpose has seen him become even more successful than before thanks to an endless supply of massive hits and collaborations.
As his manager puts it, “I think he’s seen the worst of himself, and to watch him rise out of it was amazing.”
And we're so glad he's happy and thriving again!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH JUSTIN BIEBER'S 'WHAT DO YOU MEAN' VIDEO BELOW
