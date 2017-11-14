Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's Manager Scooter Braun "Thought He Was Gonna Die"

The Biebs' longtime manager opens up more about his past personal troubles...

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 18:02

Scooter Braun has revealed just how dark Justin Bieber's "rough patch" between 2012 and 2014 really was.

The controversial years saw the world's pop sweetheart fall from grace as he became embroiled in many legal troubles and eventually suffered a breakdown, although very little is actually known about the personal troubles that caused it.

Braun spoke frankly about that time period in a fascinating episode of Complex's Blueprint series and the conversation got very emotional as he reflected on Bieber's journey.

View the lyrics
No limit in the sky
That I won't fly for ya
No amount of tears in my eyes
That I won't cry for ya, oh no
With every breath that I take
I want you to share that air with me
There's no promise that I won't keep
I'll climb a mountain, there's none too steep

When it comes to you, there's no crime
Let's take both of our souls, and intertwine
When it comes to you, don't be blind
Watch me speak from my heart
When it comes to you, comes to you

Want you to share that
(When it comes to you)

Cupid ain't a lie
Arrow got your name on it, oh yeah
Don't miss out on a love
And regret yourself on it, oh
Open up your mind, clear your head
Ain't gotta wake up to an empty bed
Share my life, it's yours to keep
Now that I give to you all of me, oh

When it comes to you, there's no crime
Let's take both of our souls, and intertwine
When it comes to you, don't be blind
Watch me speak from my heart
When it comes to you, comes to you

Want you to share that
(Share) When it comes to you
Want you to share that

When it comes to you, there's no crime
Let's take both of our souls, and intertwine
When it comes to you, don't be blind
Watch me speak from my heart
When it comes to you, comes to you
Writer(s): Daniel 'Cesqeaux' Tuparia, David Guetta, JASON "POO BEAR" BOYD, Giorgio Tuinfort, Justin Bieber Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

"I think that's his story to tell and I think at the right time he'll tell the complete story," he says of Bieber. "I think his perspective and maybe some of us who were there are going to be very different because a lot of it he doesn't remember."

When asked if there was a point he thought Justin's career was over, Scooter revealed that his career wasn't the biggest concern: "I thought I was gonna lose him. I thought he was gonna die, you know, and that was the scariest point because he was an adult so he could go away from me."

"I couldn't force him to stay next to me. There were points where I didn't know if in the morning he was going to be there. I was petrified and I was doing everything I could."

This reflection on Bieber's story shows how serious things got behind the public eye, and makes his against-all-odds comeback in 2015 even more admirable.

Getty Images

Scooter - who also manages Ariana Grande and Kanye West - revealed that Bieber one day called him for help after "something happened" that forced him to make a change.

"For him to come out of that and be where he is today is a testament to his strength."

Justin doesn't owe anybody his story, although we are so proud of him for turning things around in his darkest times.

We love you, Bieber!

How Scooter Braun Went From Promoting Parties to Building An Entertainment Empire | Blueprint

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH JUSTIN BIEBER AND DJ KHALED'S 'I'M THE ONE' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
We The Best Music
Another one!
DJ Khaled

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Yeah, yeah!

Quavo!
I'm the one that hit that same spot (hit it)
She the one that bring them rain drops (rain drops)
We go back, remember criss-cross and hopscotch? (hopscotch)
You the one that hold me down when the block's hot (hot)
I make your dreams come true when you wake up (dream)
And your look's just the same without no make-up
Had to pull up on your mama, see what you're made of (mama)
Ain't gotta worry 'bout 'em commas 'cause my cake up
You can run inside my life from that fame bus
'Cause I promise when we step out you'll be famous
Modern day Bonnie and Clyde what they named us
'Cause when we pull up (prr prr) all angles

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Okay though

Uh, she beat her face up with that new Chanel
She like the price, she see the ice it make her coochie melt
When I met her in the club I asked her who she felt
Then she went and put that booty on that Gucci belt
We don't got no label
She say she want bottles, she ain't got no table
She don't got no bed frame, she don't got no tables
We just watching Netflix, she ain't got no cable, okay though
Plug, plug, plug, I'm the plug for her
She want a nigga that pull her hair and hold the door for her
Baby, that's only me, bitch, it okay with me
Baby, okay, okay though

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one

Lookin' for the one? Well, bitch, you're looking at the one
I'm the best yet, and yet, my best is yet to come
'Cause I've been lookin' for somebody, not just any fuckin' body
Don't make me catch a body, that's for any and everybody
Oh my God! She hit me up all day, give no response
Bitch, you blow my high, that's like turning gold to bronze
Roll my eyes
And when she on the molly she a zombie
She think we Clyde and Bonnie, but it's more like Whitney Bobby
God, forgive me
Tunechi and finessin', I'm a legend
Straight up out The Crescent, fly your bae down for the Essence
For the record I knew Khaled when that boy was spinnin' records
Mula gang winning record, I'm just flexing on my exes, oh God!

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one

(Another one)
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Writer(s): Quavious Marshall, Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Robert Brackins III, Khaled Khaled, Jason Boyd, Justin Bieber, Nicholas Balding Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's Manager Scooter Braun "Thought He Was Gonna Die"

People Think The Weeknd Is Moving On From Selena Gomez With Justin Bieber's Ex

Fashion Fix: Niall Horan Is A Model Now And Missguided Wave Goodbye To Airbrushing

Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Giving Justin Bieber Another Chance For This Reason

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Justin Bieber Planning To Win Selena Gomez Back After Her Split From The Weeknd?

Justin Bieber Leaves Selena Gomez's Home Wearing Same Hoodie As On Their 'Date' The Day Before

Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Were Spotted Hanging Out Together

The Real Meaning Behind 12 Of The Most Mysterious Celeb Tattoos

Justin Bieber son of god tattoo
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Proudly Flashed His New Tattoos - But Leaves Fans Divided

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Julia Michaels Are Dropping A 'Friends' Remix Tomorrow

Little Mix Register New Song With The Writers Behind Hits By Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello

Trending Articles

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

You'll Never Guess The Career Route Marnie Simpson Wants To Go Down Next

Sophie Kasaei Appears To Confirm Split From Joel Corry After Five Years

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations