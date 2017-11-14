Justin Bieber's Manager Scooter Braun "Thought He Was Gonna Die"
The Biebs' longtime manager opens up more about his past personal troubles...
Scooter Braun has revealed just how dark Justin Bieber's "rough patch" between 2012 and 2014 really was.
The controversial years saw the world's pop sweetheart fall from grace as he became embroiled in many legal troubles and eventually suffered a breakdown, although very little is actually known about the personal troubles that caused it.
Braun spoke frankly about that time period in a fascinating episode of Complex's Blueprint series and the conversation got very emotional as he reflected on Bieber's journey.
"I think that's his story to tell and I think at the right time he'll tell the complete story," he says of Bieber. "I think his perspective and maybe some of us who were there are going to be very different because a lot of it he doesn't remember."
When asked if there was a point he thought Justin's career was over, Scooter revealed that his career wasn't the biggest concern: "I thought I was gonna lose him. I thought he was gonna die, you know, and that was the scariest point because he was an adult so he could go away from me."
"I couldn't force him to stay next to me. There were points where I didn't know if in the morning he was going to be there. I was petrified and I was doing everything I could."
This reflection on Bieber's story shows how serious things got behind the public eye, and makes his against-all-odds comeback in 2015 even more admirable.
Scooter - who also manages Ariana Grande and Kanye West - revealed that Bieber one day called him for help after "something happened" that forced him to make a change.
"For him to come out of that and be where he is today is a testament to his strength."
Justin doesn't owe anybody his story, although we are so proud of him for turning things around in his darkest times.
We love you, Bieber!
Words: Ross McNeilage
