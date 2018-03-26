Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s New Album Will “Surprise Some Fans”

The 'Purpose' follow-up will be influenced by his faith...

Monday, March 26, 2018 - 13:04

Justin Bieber's new album is less focused on the bangers and more so on his religion.

The 'Sorry' singer broke records with his 2015 comeback album Purpose and its string of Number 1 hit singles, however new reports suggest that he's not chasing success with its follow-up.

He is said to be searching for 'Christian-appropriate' songs for the album to ensure that his music matches his newly-rediscovered faith.

View the lyrics
We The Best Music
Another one!
DJ Khaled

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Yeah, yeah!

Quavo!
I'm the one that hit that same spot (hit it)
She the one that bring them rain drops (rain drops)
We go back, remember criss-cross and hopscotch? (hopscotch)
You the one that hold me down when the block's hot (hot)
I make your dreams come true when you wake up (dream)
And your look's just the same without no make-up
Had to pull up on your mama, see what you're made of (mama)
Ain't gotta worry 'bout 'em commas 'cause my cake up
You can run inside my life from that fame bus
'Cause I promise when we step out you'll be famous
Modern day Bonnie and Clyde what they named us
'Cause when we pull up (prr prr) all angles

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Okay though

Uh, she beat her face up with that new Chanel
She like the price, she see the ice it make her coochie melt
When I met her in the club I asked her who she felt
Then she went and put that booty on that Gucci belt
We don't got no label
She say she want bottles, she ain't got no table
She don't got no bed frame, she don't got no tables
We just watching Netflix, she ain't got no cable, okay though
Plug, plug, plug, I'm the plug for her
She want a nigga that pull her hair and hold the door for her
Baby, that's only me, bitch, it okay with me
Baby, okay, okay though

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one

Lookin' for the one? Well, bitch, you're looking at the one
I'm the best yet, and yet, my best is yet to come
'Cause I've been lookin' for somebody, not just any fuckin' body
Don't make me catch a body, that's for any and everybody
Oh my God! She hit me up all day, give no response
Bitch, you blow my high, that's like turning gold to bronze
Roll my eyes
And when she on the molly she a zombie
She think we Clyde and Bonnie, but it's more like Whitney Bobby
God, forgive me
Tunechi and finessin', I'm a legend
Straight up out The Crescent, fly your bae down for the Essence
For the record I knew Khaled when that boy was spinnin' records
Mula gang winning record, I'm just flexing on my exes, oh God!

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one

(Another one)
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Writer(s): Quavious Marshall, Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Robert Brackins III, Khaled Khaled, Jason Boyd, Nicholas Balding, Justin Bieber Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

“Justin is on the lookout for songs which really reflect where he is in his life in terms of spirituality," The Sun reports.

“He has always been religious but the last two years have seen him grow closer to the Hillsong Church and it has changed his entire life. He has a totally different outlook now."

There has been a noticeable shift in Justin's social media presence in the past six months or so, especially, and his faith allegedly played a big part in reuniting with ex Selena Gomez.

Copyright/Getty

Now that Jelena are said to be over with (again), he is focusing on his music. Will Bieber be the new face of Christian Pop? Just how holy will things get?

Well, The Sun reports that Justin is working with a lot of the same collaborators from Purpose, however is "reshaping his sound so it is more in line with the church's values and beliefs."

“There are key themes of love and redemption in the tracks he has ­created so far. It will certainly ­surprise some fans.”

Getty Images

While it's been two and a half years since Purpose dropped, JB has scored three more Number 1s with some huge collaborations, including 'Despacito' in between.

Everything he touches seemingly turns to gold so we wouldn't be too worried. We can't wait to hear it!

Words: Ross McNeilage

