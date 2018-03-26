Justin Bieber’s New Album Will “Surprise Some Fans”
The 'Purpose' follow-up will be influenced by his faith...
Justin Bieber's new album is less focused on the bangers and more so on his religion.
The 'Sorry' singer broke records with his 2015 comeback album Purpose and its string of Number 1 hit singles, however new reports suggest that he's not chasing success with its follow-up.
He is said to be searching for 'Christian-appropriate' songs for the album to ensure that his music matches his newly-rediscovered faith.
“Justin is on the lookout for songs which really reflect where he is in his life in terms of spirituality," The Sun reports.
“He has always been religious but the last two years have seen him grow closer to the Hillsong Church and it has changed his entire life. He has a totally different outlook now."
There has been a noticeable shift in Justin's social media presence in the past six months or so, especially, and his faith allegedly played a big part in reuniting with ex Selena Gomez.
Now that Jelena are said to be over with (again), he is focusing on his music. Will Bieber be the new face of Christian Pop? Just how holy will things get?
Well, The Sun reports that Justin is working with a lot of the same collaborators from Purpose, however is "reshaping his sound so it is more in line with the church's values and beliefs."
“There are key themes of love and redemption in the tracks he has created so far. It will certainly surprise some fans.”
While it's been two and a half years since Purpose dropped, JB has scored three more Number 1s with some huge collaborations, including 'Despacito' in between.
Everything he touches seemingly turns to gold so we wouldn't be too worried. We can't wait to hear it!
Words: Ross McNeilage