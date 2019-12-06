Justin Bieber

People Think Justin Bieber Copied Shawn Mendes With His New Neck Tattoo

Sparrows are a popular choice

Monday, December 9, 2019 - 10:04

Some fans are convinced that Justin Bieber took inspiration from Shawn Mendes when it came to designing his latest tattoo.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram a few days ago to share an image of a sparrow on his neck alongside the word “forever” and some people are pointing out the similarities to Shawn’s iconic hand tattoo.

Forever thanks @_dr_woo_
View this post on Instagram

Forever thanks @_dr_woo_

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

“Why does Justin have Shawn’s swallow tattoo on his neck?” one person asked, as another said: “Shawn Mendes WHO!?”

Justin captioned the shot with a message praising his tattoo artist: "Forever thanks @_dr_woo_," and the image has already racked up over two million likes.

Instagram

Back in April 2018, Justin opened up about his eternal love of tattoos: “If [they] didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not every one!! Over a hundred hours of art work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one.. 

At the time, he said his collection documents his life perfectly: “I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE MAde my body a canvas and it’s SO MUCH FUN."

Love putting outfits together
View this post on Instagram

Love putting outfits together

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Just two years previously, he’d given an interview to GQ Magazine where he discussed his tattoo of Selena Gomez: “This is my ex-girlfriend,” he said. "I kinda tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know."

While some fans think the sparrow inking is a totally random choice, others think the word “forever” might be a hint at an album title. Personally, we hope this upload is an Easter Egg for new material.

