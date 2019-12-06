People Think Justin Bieber Copied Shawn Mendes With His New Neck Tattoo

Some fans are convinced that Justin Bieber took inspiration from Shawn Mendes when it came to designing his latest tattoo.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram a few days ago to share an image of a sparrow on his neck alongside the word “forever” and some people are pointing out the similarities to Shawn’s iconic hand tattoo.

“Why does Justin have Shawn’s swallow tattoo on his neck?” one person asked, as another said: “Shawn Mendes WHO!?”

Justin captioned the shot with a message praising his tattoo artist: "Forever thanks @_dr_woo_," and the image has already racked up over two million likes.

Instagram

Back in April 2018, Justin opened up about his eternal love of tattoos: “If [they] didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not every one!! Over a hundred hours of art work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one..

At the time, he said his collection documents his life perfectly: “I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE MAde my body a canvas and it’s SO MUCH FUN."

Just two years previously, he’d given an interview to GQ Magazine where he discussed his tattoo of Selena Gomez: “This is my ex-girlfriend,” he said. "I kinda tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know."

While some fans think the sparrow inking is a totally random choice, others think the word “forever” might be a hint at an album title. Personally, we hope this upload is an Easter Egg for new material.