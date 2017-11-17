Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Plants A Big Kiss On Justin Bieber

Looks like they are very much back on.

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 11:58

If anyone is feeling confused about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's current relationship status, the pair pretty much just confirmed they are back on with a big old kiss.

Sel planted the smooch on her man at a Los Angeles ice rink on Wednesday as he took a sneaky break from playing ice-hockey.

Check out a bunch of celebs who admitted to cheating...

Apparently, the former Disney star has been playing the doting girlfriend by attending Justin's weekly ice-hockey games, and he must have just scored a blinder as she launched half her body over the barrier to get to him.

BGUK

While the pair have been spotted doing just about everything together recently, from cute lunch dates to romantic bike rides, this is the first time they've been seen smooching.

The pair's reconciliation comes after Selena's split from The Weeknd, who has also been chilling with his ex, Bella Hadid.

BGUK

But it's unlikely Selena is paying much attention to what her ex bae is up to, given that she's all about the Biebs rn.

It really is looking like Jelena is very much alive and better than ever, which is pretty much what a source recently confirmed to People. The source said they are: "great and very happy," but having the spotlight so firmly on them is a little tricky, "It just got too crazy last week with all the attention."

BGUK

Neither have actually verbally confirmed their relationship status, but let's be honest, you don't plant a smooch like that on your pal.

The pair of them really are looking happier than ever, long live Jelena!

