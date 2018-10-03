Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes Was Asked If He'd Perform At Ex Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Wedding

Aaaaaand it was delightfully awkward.

Linds Foley
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 - 09:29

Poor old Shawn Mendes. Not only did his last relationship end in Justin Bieber swooping in to start dating his rumoured ex-girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, but now they are getting married.

And as if that wasn't enough of kick in the nether regions, a reporter has decided to put him right on the spot to find out his thoughts on performing at their wedding. 

Getty

Just in case you missed it, it was never actually confirmed that Shawn and Hailey were a thing, but there were plenty of rumours and the pair even went to the Met Gala together back in May.

But shortly after that it emerged that Hailey and the Biebs were dating, with their engagement following shortly after during the summer months. 

And while we're sure Shawn has got his big boy pants on when it comes to dealing with media speculation about it all, he was put slightly on the spot when a reporter asked him if he'd be up for singing them the aisle during a red carpet interview this week.

Getty

Starting off by saying that Shawn and Haley are such good friends, the reporter from Access asked both if he was invited to the wedding and whether he'd be singing.

Following a slightly awkward moment, Shawn rallied and answered, slightly stutteringly: "Am I going to sing at the wedding? I, I, of course I would sing.

"I have not been invited yet but I'm sure something will happen soon." 

Teeny tiny bit awks, no? Watch the encounter below:

Shawn Mendes Says He'd Love To Perform At Hailey Baldwin's Wedding To Justin Bieber! | Access

We should probably clarify that post-Met Gala Hailey did speak out to say that she and Shawn were just friends, despite how cute and coupled up they looked together on the red carpet. Although she did also go on to delete all the pics of her and Shawn together that were on her Instagram, so who really knows what that was all about. 

When JB and Hailey got engaged, Shawn was also totally chivalrous and clarified how pleased he is for the couple, telling The Project: "I texted Hailey the day of, and I said congrats.

"That's what it is. I think everybody wants there to be more — there's not."

Case closed...we guess?

