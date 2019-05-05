Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes Weighs In On Whether He Could Beat Justin Bieber In A Fight

What's the verdict?

Sunday, May 5, 2019 - 11:27

Shawn Mendes has opened up about who would win a hypothetical brawl between him and Justin Bieber.

The singer dropped in on the Elvis Duran Morning Show on Z100 on Friday, where he gave a very thoughtful answer to a question about his fighting abilities.

Getty

Arguing that it would probably be a close call, the 21-year-old reasoned: "I think I'm bigger and I weigh more. I think he has another, like, type of level that he can click into that I don't have. I don't possess the switch that I think he [has]."

This comes weeks after Justin jokingly clapped back at the singer after he was labelled the “Prince of Pop” by The Observer Magazine.

Getty

"Hmm, Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud," Justin wrote on Instagram. "But if you want we can play hockey for it but I heard your [sic] a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it."

At the time, Shawn replied: "LOL any time any day you just let me know!!!!!"

Instagram

Opening up about the cover, he told the same show that he was in two minds about posting it on social-media: “I'm not going to lie, when I got the photo from that paper I was like, 'Should I post this? I don't want people to think I'm saying I'm the prince of pop. 

“It’s just what the headline said and the photo, and there's other princes of pop like Bieber,'" he continued. "I was like, 'No, I’m just going to do it. It's no big deal.' The second I posted it, I was like, 'Shouldn’t have done that!'"

We’d much prefer a collab rather than a brawl, boys.

 

